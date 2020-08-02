Youth group tasks Ijebu indigenes on development, employment generation

A group of Ogun State youths under the aegis of Ijebu Youths Association has called on privileged sons and daughters of Ijebu land to place on the front burner its massive development plan that would in turn guarantee the prosperity of its people.

The youth group in a press release signed by its National President, Comrade Fayomi Wasiu Okikiola and the General Secretary, Comrade OlufemiOyenuga observed that there was urgent need for the sons and daughters ofIjebu land to deploy their Godgiven resources to address the problem of job creation and bad roads, among other developmental challenges across its six local governments areas.

Comrade Okikiola stated that it was sad to note that many privileged sons and daughters of Ijebu land have done little in the area of establishing companies or attracting massive investment that would not only help to create employment for the unemployed youths but also help to boost the prosperity of the of its people.

The group’s president lamented that “as we speak, we can count on our fingertips the number of companies in Ijebu land. Is it that we don’t have people with God-given resources that could be of help or those in the top echelon of the society that could help facilitate the coming of multinational companies to Ijebu land? It’s obvious our sons and daughters are the

big players in the country’s economy and should therefore heed this clarion call to ensure our youths are gainfully engaged.”

The group explained that while it is not against the annual celebration of the rich Ijebu cultural heritage dubbed Ojude Oba festival which holds on third day of EidelKabir festival at the Awujale’s palace, Ijebu-Ode, the celebration should transcend the show of opulence and henceforth should be about how to industrialise the whole of Ijebu land.

“What goes into Ojude Oba festival by these different age grades (regberegbe) in terms of financial commitment is very huge. We are not against the celebration of our rich cultural heritage but we strongly hold that 80 per cent of these resources should be deployed to fixing of our bad roads and providing employment for our people.

“Another source of our concern is our network of bad roads across Ijebu land.

Though the present administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun is doing some interventions but what is left to be done is huge. It is our belief that prominent indigenes who have the means should collaborate with the government to address this challenge under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) agenda of the incumbent administration in the state,” the group said.

The youth group while rejoicing with the Muslims on the celebration of this year Eid-el-Kabir urged them to observe all the COVID-19 health guidelines in order to further flatten the curve of the pandemic.