Alleged organ harvest: Victim prays court to reverse order on release of bio-data to Ekweremadu

David Ukpo, the alleged victim of the alleged organ harvesting scandal involving the detained former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, has urged a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to reverse its July 2022 order on the release of his bio-data for use in a London court in Ekweremadu’s trial.

Ukpo claimed that his fundamental rights to fair hearing and personal privacy was grossly breached in the proceedings that led to the issuance of the order by the court.

His grievance was that neither he nor the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as Chief Law Officer of the Federation, was made a party in the suit.

In a motion on notice he filed through his counsel, Bamidele Igbinedion, Ukpo prayed Justice Inyang Ekwo to reverse the order permitting the release of his bio-data to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defense before Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London.

Defendants in the motion bothering on the alleged breach of fundamental rights are National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Stanbic IBTC Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System.

The applicant is praying the court to restrain the defendants, their agents, privies, staff, and workers from releasing any information concerning him to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defense in the London court.

The court had, on July 1, 2022 ordered NIS, NIMC and the banks to release Ukpo’s biodata information to Ekweremadu and his wife while delivering a ruling after listening to the counsel to Ekweremadu and his wife, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/984/2022, where-in they urged the court to, among other reliefs, order the defendants to supply them with the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of David Ukpo’s biodata information in their care to aid their defence in their trial before a United Kingdom Magistrates’ Court, where they are accused of plotting to harvest Ukpo’s organ (kidney).





Justice Ekwo, in his ruling, said he was satisfied that the defendants had been served with the relevant court documents and added that by the averments in the application by Ekweremadu and his wife, he was satisfied that their prayers were out to be granted.

“I make an order granting the prayers,” Justice Ekwo held.