America, enough is enough

IN the build-up to the general elections in Nigeria last year, one state stood out as the epicenter of change. That state is Kwara in the North-Central region in the country which by sheer determination removed the cloak of agelong servitude with their popular battle-cry song: O to ge or Enough is Enough. The Holy book in the words of the preacher, also called Ecclesiastes, also says in its third chapter, “To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” Albert Einstein was rejected in school because his teachers considered him “uneducatable” (a slow learner) but he later broke records as a science researcher. Our own, Chief Obafemi Awolowo (1909 – 1987) a.k.a the best president Nigeria never had and proprietor/founder of the nation’s longest surviving national daily newspaper, was born into poverty, but through sheer determination to succeed became a global sage and reference point to good governance by virtues of his enduring legacies in the defunct Western region he was privileged to lead in the first republic. He later became a civilian vice-chairman of a full-military Federal Executive Council.

Someone once asked James Corbett, the former heavy weight boxing champion, what it took him to be a heavyweight champion and he said “fight one more round.” As a student of History, my teacher, at CMS Grammar School, Lagos at Higher School Certificate (HSC) class, a Briton married to a Nigerian, taught me that the famous Russian war General, Blucher, was beaten in nine out of ten battles, but he refused to give up until he won the tenth, which turned out as the most important and decider battle!. For some preceding weeks now, keen watches of news would have noticed an interesting story trending about African Development Bank (AfDB). A brief background about AfDB here may be apposite: Nigeria is AfDB’s biggest shareholder followed by the United States of America (USA) other shareholders of AfDB include 54 nations on the continent and 27 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle-East and Asia.

The bank has under its president, Nigerian-born Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, former Minister of Agriculture in the last regime of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, recorded phenomenal growths and accolades across the globe in all its parameters of operations since he took over the bank few years ago. In the bank’s recent achievements are an AAA rating from Fitch, Moody’s investors service and S & P Global Ratings. Apart from the above, leading African leaders, including South-African President, Cyril Ramaphosa and his Nigerian Counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, had commended Dr. Adesina for his hard-work and efforts in uplifting Africa from her depth of squalor. However, some powerful blocks within the bank’s top echelon, inspired and led by the USA, are not happy and comfortable with Dr. Adesina’s rising profile, especially as he on his way to securing another term of five years as AfDB president, being the only candidate qualified for the bank’s election in August this year.

In order not only to frustrate Dr. Adesina from reaping the fruits of his labour but also to drag his name in the mud, as it is common with some elements within the bank, submitted a 16-point petition to the Chairman (U.S.A) Board of Governors. In a frivolous and unintelligent pack of allegations by a self-styled, nebulous and faceless “Group of Concerned Staff Members” in an e-mail of 9th January, 2020 to the Ethics Committee of AFDB’s Board of Directors alleged Dr. Adesina of corruption and “Nigerianisation” of the Bank. The Ethics Committee, in its wisdom, through its chairman, Mr. Takuji Yano, who is the institution’s Japan Executive Director, declared all the allegations as “spurious and unfounded.” What happened next were the scenes of bad blood, (in Nigerian parlance bad-belle) against Dr. Adesina, maybe because of the colour of his skin or his origin (being third world?) as the U.S Secretary, Department of Treasury, Mr. Steven Munuchin, faulted the grounds upon which the Ethics Committee exonerated Dr. Adesina from all the allegations!

In his biased/undisguised hatred for Africa as represented by the easy-going, Dr. Adesina, his traducer, Mr. Munuchin said, “It was not yet time to make such a declaration, until an independent outside investigator of high professional standing has undertaken an evaluation of the facts of the allegations.” Any unbiased observer would no doubt be at sea as to what further any, “independent outside investigator conducting its assignment based on the Bank’s Article 3 of Resolution No. B/BG/2008/11, which contained the AfDB’s whitsleblowing and complaints handling policy.” The article empowers the Ethics Committee to conduct a preliminary examination of a complaint or allegation received by it to determine whether it is based on apparently solid justifications with a view to submitting it to the chairperson of the Board of Governors. If the preliminary examination of the complaint or allegation reveals it was “frivolous or not based on any objective and solid facts, the Ethics Committee is empowered to dismiss it, which was what the committee did in the instant case. The Ethics Committee in its unbiased stance stated clearly that, it met the general counsel of the Bank, “not only to seek further clarification on its mandate but to also solicit the legal advice on the admissibility of the petition as filed”. The above painstaking steps were not the only efforts of the committee in its search for truth, it also held informal meetings and conducted point-by-point examinations to confirm their substantive validity.

Furthermore, in the committee’s continuous search for truth and in order not to punish the innocent for an offence he never committed, it invited the petitioners to request additional documentation to clarify their allegations. The shameless and faceless petitioners chickened out, opting to maintain the anonymity of its members or better still remain the fleeing-masquerades they are! Whereas, on the part of the accused gentleman, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, in confirmation of the age-long saying that “a clear conscience fears no allegations”, he promptly responded to all the beer-parlour allegations of his traducers, with water-tight supporting documents and legal references.

At this point, reason would have prevailed and the sleeping dog would have been allowed to lie and the loose-talkers made to apologize and heavily reprimanded for gross misconduct, insubordination and peddling falsehood.

But rather than taking this honourable way to end the persecution of Adesina, his accusers being emboldened by their hand of Esau in Jacob’s voice, called for another “independent outside investigation by Mr. Munuchin, thereby exposing themselves to an unparalleled ridicule.

While pondering on the persistent diversionary and unending investigations on the frivolous allegations against Dr. Adesina, I consulted a new wig, (Nigeria’s euphemism for a young lawyers) on a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme on “Trite Law”. The young innocent-looking Advocate said “it is only applied in a hostile environment to inflict psychological torture on a perceived offender”

The questions begging for answers from the Donald Trump’s administration are: For how long would the Black Africans, bow and tremble before the white demagogues in White House? Has the Racists in America forgotten that Nigerians, nay Africans earned our independence on our feet and not on our bellies? Let this ring out loud and clear that, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the thorough-bred academic, incorruptible, foresighted, technocrat, unassuming, honest, committed and God-fearing family man is beyond the bullying tactics of the USA. Does USA need to be reminded that her share in AfDB is 5% to Nigeria’s 9.7% shares?

Any further request to subject Dr. Adesina to another round of investigations to be headed by Mr. Munuchin’s puppets would be resisted firmly and decisively.

On the demand of any further investigation, let USA eat the humble pie and let Dr. Akinwumi Adesina do the work heaven has ordained him to do in AfDB, otherwise his accusers would be fighting God.

Olatunde, is a journalist, public-speaker and media-consultant.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: America Has Trump; We Have Buhari

WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu/ We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú/ Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some years ago. The rhythm there is in the strong, no-nonsense characters of Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Otunba Iyiola… Read full story

Covid-19: Buhari May Ease Restrictions Today

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic… Read full story

Mariam Sanda Killed Her Husband, Police Insist •Asks Appeal Court to affirm her death sentence

The Police has prayed the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to uphold the death sentence on Mariam Sanda by an Abuja High Court for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. In its brief of argument filed in response to the appeal filed by Sanda’s legal team led by Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the police submitted that the… Read full story

Return To Roundtable Or Face Consequences, FG Threatens Striking ASUU

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says there will be consequences if the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) refuse government’s overture to return to the negotiating table. Ngige disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, in Enugu… Read full story

You Must Belong To All Of Us, Dangiwa Counsels Buhari

The former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd) has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari against lopsided appointments, and called on him to “belong to all of us.” In an open letter to Buhari on Sunday, Dangiwa apparently responding to the claim of Buhari that he belongs to… Read full story

Lagos Begins Register-To-Open Initiative To Open State’s Economy

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, at the weekend disclosed that the commission is set to begin the Register-To-Open initiative of the state government, saying this was in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration towards reopening of the state economy… Read full story

Rape, Murder Of Our Student Shocking, Says UNIBEN

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has expressed shock over the rape and subsequent murder of one of its students, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of Microbiology. Vera, 22 was reportedly killed on Wednesday, May, 27 by the Rapists who savagely hit her head with the canister of a big fire extinguisher at… Read full story

At 65, Customs Boss, Hameed Ali Takes New Wife

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) over the weekend got married to a new bride, Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi in a wedding ceremony devoid of fanfare because of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Lopside Appointments In Federal Agencies

THE case against the Muhammadu Buhari administration has always rested on two distinct arguments. The first argument is that, for reasons that space will not permit, the administration has lacked the creativity, urgency and agility needed to accomplish great things in a country as complex and invariably tightly wound as… Read full story

Will Nigerians Pay More For Fuel As Crude Price Rallies?

Nigeria’s efforts at removing fuel subsidy since the advent of democratic rule since 1999 have been unsuccessful. Recent announcement by the government that fuel subsidy is gone forever now seems to be just a political statement due to the fact that the government failed to provide any pricing template for May 2020… Read full story

Choices That Determine Leaders’ Success

Most leadership failures are traceable to poor choices. Poor choices made by leaders result in bad decisions which lead to undesirable results. How strong, stable and successful a company gets is determined by how sound and profound its choices are. The prosperity or otherwise of a nation is an indication of the kind of choices… Read full story

Leadership Beyond The Storm

He had led his team from one victory to another even in the face of stiff competition from the corporate behemoth that seemed to monopolize the landscape. He was formerly in the employ of Saujamite Ltd as the Personal Assistant to the CEO. However, as he demonstrated leadership in a way that put him firmly… Read full story

Lynching Akinwumi Adesina

The culture of lynching and genocide is deeply embedded in the gestalt of American race relations. And this, despite the Civil Rights Act 1964. As late as the 1960s in the Jim Crow South, it was the norm for the Ku Klux Kan (KKK) to fish out a young African-American for allegedly staring at a white woman and to hang him on a tree… Read full story