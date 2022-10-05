Amaechi will still support Tinubu —Princewill

Prince Tonye Princewill was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) until he announced his resignation from the ruling party in protest against its single-faith ticket, in this interview with TAIWO AMODU, speaks on the presidential race and the seeming cold war between the camp of the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu and that of a former Minister of Transportation, Honourable Rotimi Amaechi. Excerpts:

Few days after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu announced Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, you announced your resignation from the party. May we know which party you have pitched tent with?

I have not, and I am not in a rush to do so either. Leaving APC very fast was the first priority and I am especially glad that I did so. My focus now is on candidates and not on the parties. Fighting for our future is not a game. Where I come from, it is often life and death. I like fighting, but I’m tired of fighting with people who are not interested in the things that matter to me. People, public relations, media, youth unemployment, rural women and girls empowerment, creative industry, job creation, skills development, Small and Medium Enterprises, access to credit and finally tackling insecurity. I am tired of fighting with people who do not have a common ideology that provides a clear basis for policy positions on the key issues like these. Why then are we gathered, if not to make a difference in the lives of others? What is the point? Since birds of the same feather flock together or as Patrick Obahiagbon would put it “avian species of identical plumage, congregate.” I refuse to congregate with species that do not have my plumage. Maybe I will wait for the era of independent candidates or a party that defines an ideology and defends it. A party that is truly bigger than its candidates.

APC appears to have hit the rocks in Rivers State. Does the party stand a chance in the state in 2023?

I am not aware of all the details, but I am aware there have been a lot of defections in many directions. In the APC, some key men have left and that is true; but, if APC in Rivers is serious, it can still win the election. The party has a good candidate and he has a lot of support still. If the party does what is required, it can win the state easily. Let us hope it does the needful. The party›s supporters definitely deserve it. I may have left APC, but I will still support Tonye Cole. I have no reason not to.

The movement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Parrty (LP), Mr Peter Obi appears to have changed the voting demographics ahead of 2023 elections. What are your predictions?

It is too early to make predictions, so let us be careful. Having said that, let me qualify what I see. If we took the election picture as it is now, I see the likelihood of a run off, yes. But, this is too early and a lot will, not can, happen in five months. For obvious reasons, and I have made myself clear, I don’t want to see a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the Villa, but if we are not careful, the potential in a Peter Obi or an Atiku, that is not fully utilized will lead us to a Tinubu as President. Why do I say that? PDP strongholds in the South-South, South-East and the Middle Belt which are ordinarily Atiku bases, will now be split between Atiku and Peter Obi. One is taking the votes of the other. That means, underestimate Tinubu at your peril. We found this out the hard way. Underestimate Atiku at your peril. Wike found this out the hard way. And underestimate Peter Obi and his youths, at your peril and you may find out the hard way too. Neither of these men rely on their fellow men.

Your political ally, Rotimi Amaechi, has been silent since he lost out during the presidential primaries. There are rumours that he may not support Tinubu. What do you know?

There is nothing of the sort; I have been away, so I don’t have the latest. But, he was not happy with me when I left the APC. I told him that I can be calm and mellow on many things, but not on the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Before the primary, he had said he would accept the outcome of a free and fair process, so like all the good member of his team, we all did. But, I reminded him when he called about my resignation, that I didn’t agree to a Muslim-Muslim ticket, just like I will not accept a Christian-Christian ticket, not at this time in our country’s evolution, and not with current sensitivities. As for noise, Amaechi does not need to make noise. I recall in 2011, there was talk that he would not support Jonathan because of his silence. In the end, Jonathan played the politics and Amaechi played his part. We all know who became President in the end. Asiwaju will play his politics.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) keeps advising parties to avoid incendiary remarks during party campaigns, but lacks the capacity to wield the big stick. Do you think words of caution or appeals would be enough to make political parties sit up?

No. I do not. But words matter. Let INEC do their part; let the parties do their part; let the candidates do theirs also, same as the peace committee. In the end, my advice is for the international community to do its part. That is what will break the camel’s back. I want to hear them talk about banning politicians who have engaged in any form of party political violence from overseas travel to the EU, to the US and to all other partner countries. This alone will caution politicians because politicians love to travel. The average politician doesn’t fear the Nigerian justice system, but watch them fall in line when they are abroad. Sometimes taking away the carrot is a big enough stick.

