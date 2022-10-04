Sanwo-Olu announces salary increment for workers in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced an increment in the salaries of the state workers, saying that the biting economic situation of the country and high inflation necessitated the increment.

The governor who was on a working visit to the state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, addressed the workers, who came out in large numbers to welcome him at the office of the Head of Service.

He, however, did not mention the percentage of the increment and when it will kick off, saying the modalities were being worked out.

The governor also promised that his administration would present 100 brand new cars to some of the directors in the civil service, starting from the end of October, while those on the core establishment duty would receive a 25per cent duty allowance increment.

The governor expressed his appreciation to the workers for supporting his administration, saying he had been part and parcel of them, even as urged them to do more to “serve all Lagosians.”

“I am one of you and part of you. The support I have received from you has been unprecedented. I appreciate the support you have given my government. The future is bright and there is nothing too much for us to do as a government,” the governor said.

The Head of Service(HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in his welcome address, thanked the governor for fulfilling some of the promises he made to the workers when he first visited them in 2019.

He said 80 per cent of the promises the governor made had been fulfilled and thanked the governor on behalf of the 99,000 workforces.

Reeling out some of the achievements of the governor, Muri-Okunola, said 35 new staff buses were given to the workers, prompt payment of staff salaries affected as well as international training for them, among others.

