Darlington Nwauju, Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, Congressionally Elected Spokesperson has declared that former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi remains a strong force in the politics of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

He assured that the popularity and acceptability base of the former Governor remained strong and unwavering.

Nwauju who was responding to an allegation made by Chief Eric Nwibani, APC caretaker committee secretary alleging that Amaechi had lost 70% of his support base in Rivers politics, said the former Governor remained a political force to reckon with.

In a statement he issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Nwauju described Nwabani as “licensed mole in Rivers APC”, alleging that he, Nwibani disappointed his political platform during the 2019 general elections whilst acting as Chairman of the Khana LGA chapter of the APC, adding that “the betrayal of the entire membership and stakeholders of our party in that LGA cannot be anything less than legendary”.

He said; “We would not be-labour ourselves with arguments over the popularity, acceptability, and support base of former Governor Amaechi and his strategic importance in the politics of Rivers State and Nigeria, we only say to political hirelings, wait and see.

“Quite unfortunately, we are forced to do a rejoinder on an issue that should pass for the ranting of a hireling. However, we do know for a fact, that democracy all over the world is a celebration of the right to choices. And so, on this year’s Democracy Day, we would not shy away from giving an appropriate response to a needless press briefing by some group of interlopers, who conspired with the greatest transducer of the APC in Rivers State, to balkanize our party and paint it a platform for conscience-less and soul-less power-thirsty individuals.

“Today, in a bid to continue with the cycle of losses and political trading, characters like Mr Nwibani are now clothed in the garb of the party’s “Messiahs”, parading as members of an interloping and thoughtless arrangement, pretending to be APC but like some folks in Rivers State would say, PDAPC or GDIAPC. And we ask: “Is Nwibani Eric also a true APC member?”

“We do understand the pains that several of those whose consciences still haunt and hound for betraying our party feel. We urge them to simply make peace with their Creator and move on or continue with their blackmail agenda and end up in self-destruct,” he said.

According to Nwauju, because some persons could not account for how monies meant for party agents and sundry logistics suddenly disappeared from the trunk of a car, “left the entire LGA despondent and this effectively dismantled the party’s plans for elections in that LGA and unsurprisingly, we lost”.

Eric Nwibani, Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of Rivers APC, loyal to Wike had in a press conference on Tuesday alluded that the three circle losses in the previous elections (2015, 2019, and 2023) were mainly due to ineffective leadership style of the former Governor which led to his numerous supporters leaving him to support the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

