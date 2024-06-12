The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, and the Vice Chairman of the Federal Character, Senator Diket Plang, have commended Nigerians on twenty-five years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

Senator Plang stated that Nigerians, irrespective of their creed, political, and social background, have embraced democracy. He praised the resilience demonstrated during the military regime, which culminated in the June 12 election, and the birth of the new democracy.

He emphasized that the June 12, 1993, election would continue to reverberate and be a reference point for all democracies. It was the first election since independence that Nigerians voted without any sentiment or prejudice.

“No matter what we are going through as a nation at the moment, democracy remains the best model of government, and it is the responsibility of all to continue to nurture it and persevere until we attain perfection.”

The Senator representing Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau State urged the political class to uphold the tenets and ideals of democracy and ensure the rule of law prevails in their politics.

He called on Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other elected leaders as they strive to reposition the country. He added that those in government need prayers and understanding from all to achieve their reforms.

Senator Plang also urged those in government to embark on people-oriented programs that will mitigate the effects of hardship in the country.