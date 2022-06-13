Almajiri problem can’t be solved by government, philanthropic gesture alone ― Don declares

There is a need for aggressive sensitisation to get parents to know that it is irresponsible of them to throw their children away to Almajiri schools (Tsangaya) without providing the necessary funding to take care of their welfare and needs.

The assertion was made by a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Software Engineering, Bayero University Kano (BUK), Mal. Bashir Galadanci, advocated for a more parental role in the Almajiri school system in his paper titled: ‘Addressing the Multifarious Problems of Almajiri’.

He also observed that no matter how much government and philanthropic individuals assist in taking care of Almajiri welfare, their problems would not be solved until the parents take up their due responsibilities.

He was speaking in Gombe on Sunday during the 25th annual Ummah Convention with the theme: ‘The Almajiri Phenomenon, Challenges and Solutions in Nation building’.

According to him when parents assumed their responsibilities “enactment and enforcement of laws in that regard may help.”

According to him, the teachers should be mobilized to reject any child whose parent does not pay for his welfare and other needs.

The Don also said that the general public should be sensitized not to allow such schools to be established in their communities ” Until the parents of the pupils are fully committed to their children’s welfare,”

He further said that Islamic organisations should aggressively establish Islamiyah or Tahfeez day primary schools, especially in rural areas so that they can replace the traditional Tsangaya schools in order to reduce the number of children being sent to Tsangaya schools under the extremely harsh condition of begging and homelessness.

In his paper titled, ‘The Ummah Movement and Challenges to Muslims in Nigeria, Professor Mohammed Babangida, National Amir of Muslim Ummah, National Islamic Centre, Dogarawa, Zaria stated that the movement commits itself to a balanced understanding of Islam as clearly entailed in the Qur’an and the authentic Sunnah of the Prophet (Saw).





He said that the movement emphasizes inclusiveness, partnership and collaboration in Islamic work as well as upholds the promotion of the unity of Muslims in Nigeria as a cardinal principle.

He also called on eligible Muslims to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) so that when the time comes to exercise their fundamental rights by choosing credible and just leaders who will protect their interests they will do so.

In his welcome address earlier, Mal. Ahmed Bello, Chairman, Majlis Al-Shura National Islamic Centre, Zaria said that Almajiri is an under-aged male child whose father sent him away from home more often than not without the consent of his mother to live with and learn the writing and recitation of the Qur’an from his teacher.

He said such a child is no longer under the essential watch and loving care of his parents thereby exposed to all manner of risks and abuse.

