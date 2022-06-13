Owo terror attack: Osun govt declares 3-day mourning session to commiserate with victims

Osun State Government on Monday declared a 3-day mourning session to commiserate with scores of worshippers killed and injured at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State by suspected Fulani herdsmen nine days ago.

The state commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode who made the announcement via a statement in Osogbo, stated that the three days set aside by the government for the exercise is starting on Monday and will end on Wednesday, this week.

The statement, however, stated that the directive was given as a mark of solidarity and commiseration with the victims of the attack.

It stressed that “During the state mourning, all flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the state, and citizens are expected to conduct their affairs in sobriety in honour of our innocent brothers and sisters who were taken down by the attack.”

‘Osun State Government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident and pray for a quick recovery for those whose wounds are still being nursed.”

