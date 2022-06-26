PFN churches in Bauchi observe PVCs Sunday, urge members to get registered

Pentecostal churches in Bauchi abided with the directive of the national leadership of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) for churches to observe PVC Sunday as a way of encouraging members to get the Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tribune Online gathered that leadership of the Churches were at the entrance checking members that have got theirs and allowing them to enter into the sanctuaries for the day’s worship service.

At the Redeem Christian Church of God in Wuntin Dada, members were duly educated on the essence of getting registered and getting their PVCs ready for the 2023 General elections.

Though the members were not stopped from entering the church for worship service, they were encouraged to join the league of those who have registered and have their PVCs.

At the Rivers of Life Church along Hospital Road, as early as 8 am on Sunday, the Resident Pastor, Promise Yohanna led other leaders of the church to ensure members of the Church who have registered and collected their PVCs displayed it before being allowed to enter the Church.

According to Rev Promise Yohanna, the PFN Chairman in Bauchi State, “Today is PVCs Sunday in all PFN Churches across the country. Our desire generally is to mobilize our members to exercise their civil rights as citizens of the country”.

He added that “We discovered that some of our members don’t want to participate in the electoral process, they feel that they don’t want to vote because their votes do not count. We have sensitized them, we have encouraged them to go out and get their PVCs so that we as a Church can participate in ushering a good government in the country”.

The PFN State Chairman added, ”My advice to the Church is that we are citizens of this country and as citizens, our inability to vote or not will either affect us positively or negatively. If we have our PVCs, that will help us to elect the government of our choice.

“And so we encourage our Christian brothers and sisters to take the responsibility very seriously, they should go out to get their PVCs so that they can cast their votes during the elections”, he added.





According to him, the fear of votes not counting should not be a reason for not getting the PVCs, stressing that “our votes do count, especially here in Bauchi state, you will agree with me that our votes are counting. I don’t know of other places but here in Bauchi, our votes do count. Now that technology has been introduced to the electoral process, our votes will count. Let us go get the PVCs”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE