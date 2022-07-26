Alliance for Science seeks more sensitisation on biosafety management

The Alliance for Science Nigeria has called for more sensitization of stakeholders including farmers on the roles of biosafety management in the general adoption of biotechnology in food production.

The Alliance reiterated the need for regulation of modern biotechnology in order to protect human health and the environment.

Alliance for Science Nigeria however acknowledged the activities of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) in regulating the release of Genetically Modified Organisms into the Nigerian environment.

Speaking during a recent Science Hangout the Coordinator of Alliance for Science Nigeria, Opuah Abeikwen said “Alliance for Science is a network of stakeholders who are passionate about agriculture, we try to promote access to scientific innovation in agriculture by engaging stakeholders, advocacy, training and communication.

“Science Hangout is a major platform where we engage stakeholders for meaningful discussions that are based on sound scientific principles about controversial topics such as Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), climate change and so on.

“Modern biotechnology has proven to address some of the challenges facing agriculture, despite these potentials of biotechnology, it has to be regulated.

“The National Biosafety Management Agency (MBMA) has done well in approving certain GMOs which they do by involving other stakeholders, that is because safety is not a one-man business”.

Furthermore, a statement from Alliance for Science further highlighted some of the challenges of global agriculture which has led to hunger, drought, climate change and malnutrition.

“Agricultural Biotechnology seems to have provided answers to some of these challenges. With simple techniques, crops are developed to resist pests, withstand drought and increase productivity. It is on this basis that the Federal Government established the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) in 2001 to lead the country on how to leverage this technology to solve some of the obstacles in the agricultural industry.

“Furthermore, to demonstrate the nation’s commitment to tackling the food crisis that is threatening its citizenry, the Federal Government in 2015 established the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) as part of the legal requirement to superintend over the deployment and use of this technology in a manner that is in line with best global practice.

“Since their establishment, much has been achieved with regard to their various mandates. NBMA for example distinguished itself in 2017 when it approved the Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) cowpea – commonly referred to as beans. With this action, Nigeria became the first country to approve a food crop across the continent.

Furthermore, the statement said “Nigeria is the highest consumer of beans across the world. Due to its inability to meet up with the demand for this staple, the country spends over N16 billion annually to import beans for 500,000 thousand people. Additionally, the farmers have to spray their products at least 10 times every planting season to fight Maruca vitratar, a deadly insect that causes the largest pre-harvest damages; reducing grains yield by up to 80% and lowering the quality.

“The PBR cowpea promises to address this setback in our food system and help Nigeria raise up to 48 billion per annum on its import bill. It would also ensure a massive reduction in the use of chemicals in food production and foster environmental sustainability.

“Despite the various breakthroughs that biotechnology has shown, there is still slow adoption by members of the public because of the limited knowledge of its benefits as aforementioned. The concept of biotechnology is extremely sophisticated and public enlightenment on its use, benefits, and contributions to enhancing food security is core to its successful adoption”.





In his remarks, the Director General of MBMA, Dr Rufus Ebegba charged the media to be neutral in reporting issues of biosafety and biotechnology.

He assured that MBMA will continue to be professional in its duty of regulating the application of biotechnology to safeguard the environment and humans.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP