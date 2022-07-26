Eight schoolchildren die in Tanzania bus accident

Eight children, a teacher and a driver have died after a minibus ferrying them to primary school fell into a roadside ditch in southern Tanzania. (BBC)
Nineteen other pupils from King David School were injured in the accident on Tuesday morning, the police chief of the Mtwara region, Nicodemus Katembo, said.
The injured are being treated at the Mtwara Referral Hospital.
The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent condolences to the families of the deceased.
(BBC)
