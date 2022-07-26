Bomb scare causes panic in Lokoja

Workers in the office of the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Ministry of Women Affairs and Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs on Tuesday morning vacated their various offices in Lokoja following a loud explosion that was heard on their premises.

The loud explosion was heard at about 8.30 am on Tuesday which send panic to the people in Lokoja, the state capital of Kogi State.

Tribune online reliably gathered that an object which look like a bomb was planted in the Mosque located at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs premises.

The source disclosed that when this unknown object was discovered calls were put to the security agents who visited the scene for investigation.

The source further added that Some Policemen from Bomb Disposed Unity examined the said object and donated it which make a loud sound as some staff in the ministry and other persons within the vicinity had to take cover to avoid being hit by the particles from the denoted object.

Meanwhile, when contacted the Kogi State Police Commissioner, CP Edward Egbuka confirmed the explosion.

His words, “Yes, what happened was “we were informed of a package that looked like a bomb was left on the premises and I immediately deployed the bomb disposal unit there to assess the object.

“The object was immediately blown up, the explosion you heard was the handwork of our bomb disposing unit brought about by their efforts to blow up the object.

“Investigation has also commenced ascertaining what the object was.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…Bomb scare causes





Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…Bomb scare causes

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…Bomb scare causes

Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app

In order to ensure your safety when next you board a ride, here are safety tips to observe when boarding a ride on ride-hailing apps…Bomb scare causes

Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips

It is no longer news that a lot of social media accounts are being hacked daily. It is so painful to have built a strong social media presence and eventually lose it to the hands of social media hackers. These tips will guide you on how to protect your social media accounts easily without struggle…Bomb scare causes

Things to look out for before starting a business

Starting a business can be tasking and tiring, but proper planning and strategy help to make it easy. A business without standard planning would fail sooner or later. If you desire to start a business, then this article might just be for you…Bomb scare causes

Striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle

Managing your 9-to-5 office work with your business can be a huge task and tiring, but money must be made to live far above poverty. This is your ticket to freedom in the nearest future. You can balance managing both without one hindering the other with these…Bomb scare causes

Little or no work experience? Here’s what you can do

Are you a recent graduate with little or no job experience? Do you get negative feedback from organisations due to your little experience? Here are few things that you can do to gain the needed work experience useful for your CV and of course your dream job…Bomb scare causes