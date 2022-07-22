Alleged fraud: Court orders remand of ex-Accountant General in Kuje prison

Justice Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered that a former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and three other defendants be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Facility.

Mr Idris and his co-defendants were arraigned before the judge on Friday following charges of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109.4 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former AGF and his fellow respondents – Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited, earlier pleaded not guilty to the 14-count charge levelled against them by the EFCC.

Counsel to Mr Idris, Chris Uche, prayed the court to allow the defendant to continue enjoying the administrative bail granted to him by the antigraft agency.

Mr Uche added that the EFCC has the defendant’s international passport, and as such, they should be allowed to come back on Monday to take their bail application.

The lawyer asked the court to permit the defendants to come back on Monday and not remand them at any correctional facility.

However, the EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, said the administrative bail ended once the charge was filed.

Delivering her ruling, Justice Adeyemi Ajayi held that the court is not a puppet to dance to the rhythm of public opinions.

She subsequently adjourned proceedings till Wednesday, 27th of July, for hearing of bail applications.

