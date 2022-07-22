Explore rich culture, tradition of Ondo People, Aare Ona Kakanfo urges Akeredolu

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has appealed to the Ondo State government to explore the rich cultural diversity and tradition of various communities within the state to attract socio-economic development to the state.

Adams who stated this in Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo state during the 2022 edition of Okota festival, it will help to contribute to the economic development of the state, identifying culture and tradition as necessary tools that can be used to bring out the beauty of any community.

According to him, the state has not been doing enough in the area of promoting and projecting culture and tradition of the people of the state, saying “this has really affected the state among the other states in the region.

He called for the collaboration of traditional rulers and state government to come together and create an avenue to showcase the rich culture and tourism economy of Ondo state.

“I think it is very important for the Ondo state government to look into this as a way of promoting the cultural identity of the people of the state. The traditional rulers in the state should also step up their roles as custodians of Yoruba culture and tradition.

“The state government and the traditional institution need to do a lot more in promoting the culture and the tradition of the people in order to improve the state economy and further enhance development in the state.

“All over the world, there is obvious difference between religion, culture and traditions. And any race or people that abandon their culture and tradition does so at their own peril.”

He noted that “For instance, indigenes and people of Akure, Owo and the Ikare still make tremendous progress in their socio-economic lives even better than my people here in Akoko because they identify with their own culture and traditions.

“So, I am using this opportunity to appeal to all our traditional rulers in Akoko land to rise to the occasion and join the train of prosperous people that promote and celebrate their deities and ancestors.”

Adams expressed his readiness to bring something new to the table which will attract foreign investors in the area of tourism and create job opportunities for the people of the state

“As the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land and a prominent son of Akoko land, I am ready to support any traditional ruler that is ready to promote the tradition and culture of his kingdom.

“Prosperity, wealth and abundance, both social and economic fortunes are all spiritual in nature. They don’t come by accident. It is by promoting our culture and tradition that we can be able to access spiritual fortunes and be liberated from poverty and misfortunes.





Speaking on the importance of Okota day, the Aare Ona Kakanfo said that Okota played a unique role in the lives of childless couples, a role that endeared her to her people of Arigidi-Akoko and beyond.

“By various testimonies, she was a good woman. She did a lot of charity works and earned for herself a place in the community of Yoruba deities through rare feats of civility and decency. Her footprint in the sand of time radiates as a shining example for people of all generations to follow.

“Okota river goddess had always impacted the lives of the people positively. Her influence on the progress and development of the town is noteworthy. The reason for celebrating Okota festival here in Arigidi-Akoko is more spiritual and there is a lot to gain by celebrating this festival.”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who was represented by the commissioner for integration, Mr. Ologbese, said the state has identified tourism as one of the key sectors to explore for economic gain, saying tourism holds a key to the economic hub he is building.

“We need more involvement of the private sector in the tourism business of the state so that we can strategically package the state for a better tourist patronage and positively influence the economy of the state.”