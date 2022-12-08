If you are interested in discovering all about Collagen and its types, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss what Collagen is, how many types there are, and what each of them does. Without further ado, let’s begin!

Collagen is a protein crucial to our health and well-being. In its absence, the majority of our bodily functions cannot happen. It regulates a wide range of physiologic processes, from scar tissue formation and the lubrication of joint cartilage to the skin’s suppleness. Then why are we not doing more to preserve it?

Individuals often don’t know they’re damaging their Collagen until it’s too late. It’s an afterthought most of the time. Consider: hardly anyone uses sunscreen when they go to the beach to achieve a tan. Doing so exposes your skin directly to damaging UV rays, which may cause the Collagen in your skin to degrade. There are other factors beyond our control, such as the state of the world we happen to reside in. What, then, shall we do?

Before discussing how to repair it, it is essential to understand the Collagen already in your body. Visit https://biotechpeptides.com/for more information on Collagen and other peptides.

What Is Collagen?

The extracellular matrix is a three-dimensional network composed of structural proteins like Collagen, enzymes, and glycoproteins. The most abundant protein in animals, Collagen is the primary component of connective tissue. Researchers may find it in many tissue types, including skin, tendons, and ligaments. Additionally, it accounts for around 25%-35% of the total protein in the human body.

Different mineralization levels give Collagen either a hard or soft texture, respectively. Collagen tissue, for instance, is hard in the framework of bones but more flexible in the structure of a tendon. Collagen is abundant in the skin, tendons, ligaments, teeth’ corneas, blood vessels, and dentin.

Collagen subtypes

The body naturally produces several different collagens, each with a unique function. However, most of the Collagen in the human organism is type 1. While over 30 distinct collagen types have been identified thus far, only 5 are ubiquitous. Type I is responsible for developing skin, tendons, organs, bones, and blood vessels. Type II is responsible for cartilage development; type III often works in tandem with type I and is responsible for reticulating. Type IV forms basal lamina, and type V is responsible for developing cell surfaces, hair, and the placenta during pregnancy. But what benefits does the body get from each variety?

Collagen Types and Their Functions

Type I

About 90 percent of the body’s Collagen is found in type I Collagen. Eosinophilic fibers are the result. Collagen fibers, to be exact. Scar tissue, tendons, ligaments, the organic components of bone and dentin, and the skin’s dermis all contain type I Collagen.

Type II

Roughly half of the protein in cartilage and 85–90% of articular cartilage collagen is the second type. It’s the basis for hyaline cartilage (found in your nose, ribs, trachea, and larynx) and articular cartilage (found on the extremities of bones where they combine to create a joint).





Type III

It’s interesting to know that type III is a homotrimer, a protein composed of three identical chains. These are the alpha 1 chains of type III collagen. This Collagen is made up of fibrillar collagens, which are characterized by proteins with a long, rigid triple-helical domain. Collagen III contributes to organ structure and controls the size of collagen fibrils of types I and II.

Type IV

Type IV collagen is often localized in the basal lamina. The epithelial cells often produce an extracellular matrix layer. The epithelium, the thin tissues’ outer layer, is located here.

Type V

Lung transplant failure is often the result of an autoimmune attack on type V collagen, a fibrillar collagen. This collagen variant is found in the skin’s dermal-epidermal junction. It has also been found in the placenta of pregnant women.

What Causes Collagen to Form?

There is no massive difference in the fundamentals of formation across the different kinds. The two primary parts of a cell are its inside and its membrane. There are specific actions the body performs inside these parts to create these proteins.

As Collagen Declines

Some of the most vital proteins in the body are collagen molecules. Care for the body’s skeletal structure, muscular system, articular capsules, internal organs, and fascia are all attended to. The question then becomes, “What causes a decline in it as one ages?” One thing that won’t return is your skin’s natural suppleness and elasticity. Wrinkles develop as collagen levels decline. You may also experience joint stiffness as time passes, which may be an early warning sign of osteoporosis and other bone diseases.

One may often reverse collagen loss by reintroducing particular foods into the diet. But what if it isn’t sufficient? So, how do you proceed? If the bone broth is ineffective, collagen peptides are a good alternative.