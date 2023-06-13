Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has signed a partnership deal with National Image Educational Consult to enhance youths empowerment and push the promotion of the educational agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Speaking shortly after signing the agreement, National President of ALGON, Hon. Alabi Kolade David, said promotion of youths empowerment and education agenda would engender rapid growth and development of the country.

The ALGON boss lauded the National Image Educational Consult for the initiative, and emphasized that empowerment of Nigerian youths is an agenda that would promote nation-building and reduce insecurity across the country.

Harping on what the partnership entails, Alabi said ALGON offices in the 774 local governments in the country would embark on the campaign to identify qualified youths who had been hindered from furthering their education on the account of financial challenges.

According to him, the affected youths will be enrolled in a scholarship scheme of the National Image Educational Consult which is in line with President Tinubu’s agenda of ensuring accessible education for the youths of the country.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of National Image Educational Consult, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, in his remarks, said the organisation had in the past five years driven tuition- free education across the country.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to increase the number of enrollment through the educational policy of the Federal Government which seeks to ensure that the majority of Nigerian youths are given access to education.

Bamigbade said interested and qualified applicants should be between the ages 15-35, and must have obtained a minimum of five credits, inclusive of English and Mathematics in either WAEC, or NECO, urging those in the category listed to submit their credentials in the ALGON office close to them.

Also speaking, the Director General of ALGON, Mrs. Binta A. Bello, commended National Image Educational Consult for the project which she said would be a game-changer towards achieving inclusive education in the country.

According to her, ALGON will continue to play a leading role in grassroots mobilisation for the masses to participate in activities that will enhance their development.

