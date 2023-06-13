The Deputy Director General media of the Yari Senate Presidency campaign organisation, Senator Addul Ningi, (PDP, Bauchi Central) has lauded the election of Senator Godswill Akpabio describing the process as free, fair, and credible.



Speaking shortly after the new President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio adjourned plenary to Wednesday, he said, the election was free and fair without much-anticipated drama.

“That is what makes the institution of the Senate different. The animosity, the fear of what happened in the last two days completely vanished. You go into the hall and you see how people were embracing themselves and that is parliament and that is democracy.

“We have refused to be intimidated by any enforcement, and that is why we said there must be an election, and those who came with the idea of theater party and the sitting government had the day we have no problem, we know we are in the minority, we were in a total disagreement, the election was free and fare and to be honest I was expecting it to be so.”

On whether the position he took was that of his party, PDP, he said it was not but that of the minority caucus as he regretted that not all of them actually voted on the same page.

“Some people actually went to negotiate and that is parliament but I believe in the next six months or so we are going to bind together by putting the nation first like I said in my several interviews, the nation first and when you come to the National Assembly you drop the party leaning, or region. Once you know that, it becomes the protector of the masses.

“When you introduce religiosity and political affiliation, then the parliament takes the back seat. Democracy is maturing, you could see a government-backed candidate won with just 17 votes, which shows that we are maturing if it were before, it would have been a landslide, so we are growing.

“We should not border by what happened today. It is an eye opener. We will go back to the drawing board and look at what we have not done well and try to amend “, he stressed.

In the same vein, the Director General of Akpabio/Barau for Senate President campaign Senator Ali Ndume thanked God that his candidate won.

He said, ” this has demonstrated that every part of the country has received justice and laid to rest various agitations over marginalization.”

Aso a contestant for the Senate Presidency, Senator Osita Izunaso said he is happy that democracy is being deepened.

“I feel happy that members of the 10th Senate have made their choice, and have elected their President and Deputy President. I think from there, we can hit the ground running because a lot is expected from us by Nigerians..

“We have a responsibility to Nigerian. The most important thing now is that we are senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not necessarily for your constituent and senatorial district. I believe that this 10th Senate will do a good job for Nigeria.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, described the election of Godswill Akpabio as Senate President, “free and fair, adding that the senators decided in their wisdom to put the interest of the nation first.

“This is what the President, Bola Tinubu, has been talking about and we are very elated with the outcome of this election”, he said.

The Chairman of the Akpabio/Barau campaign organisation and immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said it was an “understatement” for him to say that he was very happy that the first assignment he handled was successful.

“I’m grateful to God that there is nothing I engage in that God is not involved. So, I’m very grateful to God for giving me success. It’s me that got that success because as chairman if he has failed (God forbid), I would have failed in my first assignment”.