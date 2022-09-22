Akwa Ibom celebrates 35 years of state creation, declares Friday public holiday

Akwa Ibom State Government has declared Friday, September 23, 2022, a work-free day to mark the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

The state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who declared the holiday said government offices and other public places in the state are to remain closed to observe the holiday.

The holiday was announced through a release by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, and made available to Tribune Online in Uyo on Thursday.

“This declaration is made in the spirit of the celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the creation of our state.

“The Governor wishes all Citizens and residents happy celebrations,” the release stated.

