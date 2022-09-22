NEMA donates relief materials to flood victims in Niger State

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to flood victims in Niger state.

The director-general of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed while handing over the relief materials to the Niger government in Minna, on Thursday, said the relief items were part of the continuous collaboration between the agency and the Niger state government.

Ahmed, represented by Dr. Onimode Abdullahi, director, special duties, NEMA, enumerated the relief items to include: 2,500 bags of 10kg rice, 2,500 bags of 10kg maize, 2,500 bags of 10kg beans, 100 kegs of vegetable oil, and 200 cartoons of seasoning cubes.

EDITORIAL: The Killer Floods

Other items were 300 bags of salts, 900 bags of 50kg cement, 100 bags of 25kg nails, 300 bundles of roofing sheets 100 packets of zinc nails, 6,000 pieces of wax print, 6,000 prices of guinea brocade, and 6,000 pieces of men’s wear.

The director-general also mentioned other items to include; 7,000 pieces of children’s wear, 7,000 pieces of women’s wear, 3,000 prices of plastic bucket, 3,000 pieces of plates, 3,000 pieces of plastic cups, 200 pieces of spoons and 200 pieces of sanitary pads.

Others were 200 cartoons of toilets soap, 100 sets of cooking pot (tower set of 4), 100 prices of stoves, 2,500 prices of foam mattress, 2,500 prices of mosquito treated nets, 2,500 prices of nylon mats, 2,500 prices of blankets and 2,500 prices of bath towels.

Ahmed said the intervention was to help persons affected by flood to get back on their feet and restart normal life, adding that the federal government through NEMA was concerned about the welfare and wellbeing of the people of the state.





Responding, Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and NEMA for providing support to the flood victims, adding that the relief intervention would go a long way to alleviate the plight of the affected persons.

Sani-Bello, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, appealed to NEMA to visit the affected communities in order to see the level of damaged caused by flood to enable the agency give more support to the victims.

He also disclosed that the state government was making concerted efforts to see that communities on flood prone areas were relocated to higher grounds and called for the federal government support to that effect.