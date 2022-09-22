OBJ is Nigeria’s CEO, says Alimodu Sheriff

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alimodu Sheriff, on Thursday, said that former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, would have been the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer if Nigeria were to be a company.

Sheriff who was a former governor of Borno State, stated this when he visited the residence of Obasanjo, in Abeokuta.

He arrived at the former’s president home at about 9.15 am and went into a closed-door session with him.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Sheriff, said he was in Abeokuta, for consultation with Obasanjo.

He said “this is purely a private visit, you know Baba (Obasanjo) is an elder state man. If Nigeria is a company, Baba Obasanjo is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Nigeria. So, I came for a consultation and have a private chat with baba.

“If Nigeria is a company, baba is the Chairman, I’m the younger one, so from time to time, I must come and greet my father, discuss with him, privately and go back.”

When asked if his visit was on the Nigeria project, the former governor insisted that the visit was a private one.

On his view on the 2023 election, Sheriff said he wants his party to win.

