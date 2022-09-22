OBJ is Nigeria’s CEO, says Alimodu Sheriff

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
OBJ is Nigeria's CEO, Obasanjo backs diaspora voting, Flannel Business School books’, PDP gives Obasanjo 48 hours, Dont abandon Nigeria, State Police will be a better option to resolve insecurity, Train attacks: Nigerians no longer safe, Election fraud, coup d'etat, political violence bane of Africa's growth

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alimodu Sheriff, on Thursday, said that former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, would have been the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer if Nigeria were to be a company.

Sheriff who was a former governor of Borno State, stated this when he visited the residence of Obasanjo, in Abeokuta.

He arrived at the former’s president home at about 9.15 am and went into a closed-door session with him.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Sheriff, said he was in Abeokuta, for consultation with Obasanjo.

He said “this is purely a private visit, you know Baba (Obasanjo) is an elder state man. If Nigeria is a company, Baba Obasanjo is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Nigeria. So, I came for a consultation and have a private chat with baba.

“If Nigeria is a company, baba is the Chairman, I’m the younger one, so from time to time, I must come and greet my father, discuss with him, privately and go back.”

When asked if his visit was on the Nigeria project, the former governor insisted that the visit was a private one.

On his view on the 2023 election, Sheriff said he wants his party to win.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

In Last Outing, Buhari Bids Farewell To United Nations

President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York for the last time, telling the world body that by this time next year, Nigeria will have a new president representing it…

OBJ is Nigeria’s CEO, says Alimodu Sheriff

Ogun Faults Installation Of Traditional Rulers In Four Waterside Communities By Ondo Govt

THE Ogun State government has faulted the purported installation of traditional rulers in Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi Seaside in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area by the Ondo State government…


OBJ is Nigeria’s CEO, says Alimodu Sheriff

You might also like
Latest News

INEC recognises Orbih’s faction of Edo PDP

Latest News

2023: APC asks INEC to delist PDP candidate in Zamfara

Latest News

Ayu may cost PDP another election loss in 2023, Bode George warns

Latest News

You can’t get 25% of votes in most states, PDP tells APC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More