Akinfenwa calls for review of CAMA

The Bishop of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa, has also joined church leaders and the overall Christian body, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to the reject the new Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) signed into law early this month.

In a release made available Tribune Churchnews, the cleric advised President Muhammadu Buhari to return the law to the National Assembly for immediate amendment as it is not acceptable by the Christian body.

“We are pained to observe that certain elements in the current political dispensation continue to paint the leadership of our nation as one that is insensitive towards and unresponsive to the people, particularly to Christians.

“While we choose to believe the best about the intentions of Mr President, we hereby call on him to exercise his discretion positively on issues that impact the core of the existence of the Nigerian masses. We are in a democracy (not dictatorship); and if you came to power through the votes of a people, you should feel duty-bound to respect their wishes as you prosecute the business of governance,” he noted

Akinfenwa noted that CAMA 2020 is an ill-advised step adding that, “if not quickly reversed, it may place this government on the wrong side of history. It is for this reason that we hereby join the Christian Association of Nigeria to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to return CAMA 2020 to the National Assembly so that they may do the needful according to the wishes of the Nigerian people.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate …