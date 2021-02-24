Akeredolu sworn in for second term

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been sworn in for a second term in office along with the new deputy governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

The chief judge of the state, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, administered the oath of office and allegiance for Akeredolu and his deputy at exactly 10:45 am at the International Event Centre, The Dome.

Akeredolu then proceeded to the parade ground outside The Dome to inspect the Guard of Honour, accompanied by the parade commander.

Some of the dignitaries at the event include the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chairman of Governors’ Forum,

Dr Kayode Fayemi and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu.

Other governors present were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and other leaders of APC across the country.

More details later…

