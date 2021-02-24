Billiri protests: You are safe in Gombe, governor assures non-indigenes

Non-indegenes resident in Gombe State particularly those in the violence-ravaged Billiri LGA have been assured of government’s commitment to the safety of their lives and properties.

The resident communities have been charged to go about their legitimate businesses without any fear of molestation and or intimidation by anyone as long as they remain law-abiding citizens.

The assurance was given by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya during a parley with leadership of various communities resident in Gombe State following the violence that erupted during the peaceful protest by youths and women in Billiri Local Government Area last weekend.

The protesters were protesting the delay in announcing a new Mai Tangle, the paramount ruler of the Tangale tribe in Billiri LGA of Gombe State.

Inuwa Yahaya also told them that he will do whatever he could including staking his life to ensure everyone in Gombe State lives peacefully without any fear or molestation as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

According to the Governor, he has no right as a Governor to infringe on anybody’s right since he swore to protect all people in the State without fear or favour, section or religious and political affiliation.

The Governor described the violent protest in Billiri as despicable and something that was avoidable if only the people remained calmed and allowed him to exercise his constitutional responsibilities as the Governor of the State.

He further said that all his actions before and during the mayhem were within the ambit of the law up to the time a 24-hour curfew was imposed on Billiri when the peaceful protest turned violent.

Inuwa Yahaya declared that “I will not take lightly, any act of banditry. Your peace is of great concern to me and we did everything possible to ensure there was no reprisal attack”, he said while commending the Police and other security agencies for their efforts in quelling the violence”.

In his response, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Community Relations, Chief Cornelius Ewuzie, thanked the governor for the government’s prompt action in quelling the violence and vowed to remain behind the governor in all his efforts to keep the state peaceful.

Various community leaders comprising the Igbo, Yoruba and the chairman of the committee of elders of non-indigenous communities all bore their minds and encouraged the governor to continue with his efforts at bringing lasting peace to Billiri and the entire state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…