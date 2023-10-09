Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN, CON), has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

Governor Akeredolu made this pledge while speaking at the presentation of the Ondo State Man of the Year Award by the International Magazine “The Hero” to the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, in recognition of his outstanding performance in office and valuable contribution to the development of the state.

The governor, who was the special guest of honour at the occasion and was represented by the State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Prince Adeboboye Ologbese, commended the organizers and congratulated Mr Akinterinwa and other awardees for the honour bestowed on them.

He urged them to continue engaging in more developmental activities in the state that would complement his administration’s quest to provide greater dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Ade Ojo, who is also the Chairman of the Elizade Group of Companies, congratulated all the awardees and promised to continue supporting the publisher of the magazine in recognising hardworking and diligent men and women in society.

Chief Ojo, represented by Mr Kole Betiku, explained that the annual award would further encourage young men and women to put in their best, knowing very well that they are being monitored in their profession and areas of specialization.

Presenting the award to Mr Akinterinwa at the Dejavu Hotel, Alagbaka, Akure, the publisher of the magazine, Dr Sunday Akinbiola, stressed that his professional acumen, political achievements, and service to humanity distinguished him for the award.

Akinbiola described the commissioner as a man of great intellectual capacity, creativity, and a prudent manager of resources, adding that he had demonstrated outstanding qualities that greatly impacted numerous people and society at large.

Akinterinwa, in his remark, appreciated the state Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu, for giving him the opportunity to serve in his cabinet and contribute his expertise to the development of the state, promising to continue contributing to the state’s development whenever he was called upon in any capacity.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate and thank my boss, the governor of our dear state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN, CON), for giving me the opportunity to contribute my own quota to the development of the state.

“You will agree with me that without having a good boss who believes in you and provides you with an enabling environment to operate, you can’t achieve anything.





“I promise to continue contributing to the development of the state whenever I am called upon in any capacity,” Akinterinwa said.

The commissioner, who has received national and international awards, therefore thanked the team and board members of Hero Magazine for the award and the confidence reposed in him, assuring them that the award would further spur him to do more for the people of Ondo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The idea of an annual award was conceptualized by the publisher about 15 years ago to honour outstanding men and women who have achieved remarkable success through hard work and diligence, thereby carving a niche for themselves and making notable contributions to the development of the state and its people.

