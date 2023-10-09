UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will host a Cobra emergency meeting later on Monday amid the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza following the attack by Hamas.

Speaking at an event in Nottinghamshire, Sunak said the scenes coming from Israel were “horrifying” and Hamas were committing acts of terrorism.

Sunak said he was working “very closely” with Israel to help any British nationals in the country.

Sunak said that the UK was in “close dialogue” with Israel over any support it needed, after holding a phone call with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

“We already have a very long-standing relationship with Israel, we’re one of their strongest allies.

“We’ve provided in the past the kinds of equipment that they’ve used to defend themselves over the past couple of days.

“And as I said to the Prime Minister, we will continue to provide – whether that’s diplomatic, intelligence or security support – as they need.

“I’m chairing a Cobra with my ministerial colleagues this afternoon when we’ll continue to discuss the situation, but we’re in close dialogue with our Israeli counterparts”, he told a business event in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

He added that he would provide any support needed to Israel, whom he called a strong ally.

The UK Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the region.





(BBC)

