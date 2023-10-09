Ahead of next month’s governorship election in Bayelsa state, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Honourable Yekeen Nabena, has denied media reports of a gang up against the party’s standard bearer, Timipre Sylva, by certain chieftains of the party.

A national daily had reported a deal between the former APC governorship candidate in the last election, David Lyon, and Minister of Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, to work for the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Douye Diri.

According to the media report, the sitting Bayelsa State Governor seeking a fresh mandate has allegedly agreed to concede cabinet positions to loyalists of the two APC chieftains.

But reacting through a statement on Monday, Nabena, who incidentally is the Secretary of the Media and Publicity Committee of the National Gubernatorial Campaign Council, dismissed the report as mere fabrication.

He disclosed that both David Lyon and Heineken Lokpobiri have agreed to work with Timipre Sylva after a peace meeting brokered by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He further noted that the electorate in the south-south state is determined to oust the incumbent PDP Governor.

Nabena maintained that the propaganda tactics being employed by the PDP camp in Bayelsa towards the governorship election will not work because people have made up their minds to sack the PDP administration for underdeveloping the state.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored propaganda in some quarters suggesting cracks in the solid camp of the Bayelsa APC ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

“We will not be distracted because we are fully aware of how desperate the incumbent governor, Douye Diri, has become, therefore employing all manners of tactics, including propaganda and lies, just to cause confusion.

But sadly for the PDP, it is just too late because Bayelsans have made up their minds to sack the underdeveloper of an oil-rich state.

“For the benefit of doubt, the attached pictures will tell doubters that the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the 2019 governorship candidate, David Lyon, most recently held a strategic meeting with our candidate in the presence of our National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, where everyone recommitted themselves and massive mobilisation has since begun.





“We, however, sympathise with the restless Governor Diri and his camp for acting too late, bearing in mind that their days are numbered in the Bayelsa state government house.

“We urge all our party members, supporters, and Bayelsans in general to remain calm, expectant of a landslide victory, and disregard lies suggesting cracks in our camp.”

