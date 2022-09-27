Akeredolu flags-off health insurance scheme for Ondo workers

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to reshaping the state health sector, particularly by creating a sustainable funding mechanism that lowers the financial barriers to healthcare for the citizenry.

The governor who stated this during the flag-off of the Orange Health Insurance Scheme (ORANGHIS) which was designed for public servants in the state, as part of his administration’s commitment to a qualitative, improved and accessible health care system for the citizens of the state.

Akeredolu maintained that it is the duty of a responsible and responsive government in a developing country like Nigeria, to be able to create a sustainable funding mechanism that lowers the financial barriers to healthcare for the citizenry.

He, however, said that this was one of the reasons his government signed into law the bill establishing the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission and the Ondo State Contributory Health Scheme in response to the pressing global need to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in accordance with one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said: “I am delighted to stand before you today to usher in a breath of fresh air in our healthcare delivery system in line with the fifth point of our REDEEMED agenda – “Effective Healthcare and Social Welfare. It is the Orange Health Insurance Scheme (ORANGHIS), designed for all political office holders and civil servants in our dear state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The governor disclosed that the state has embarked on the implementation of health insurance, by paying the premium for pregnant women and children below the age of five years through a budgetary line for the Abiyamo Maternal-and-Child Health Insurance Scheme (AMCHIS) which is the first health insurance product in the state.

Akeredolu said in spite of the obvious economic constraints across Nigeria, “I am glad to inform you that the Abiyamo scheme since December 3, 2019, till date, has recorded over 24,200 beneficiaries who have not had to pay a kobo for antenatal care, delivery services (including Caesarean Sections) and other allied services.

Thereafter, we approved the release of the State’s counterpart fund to the Federal Government-funded Basic Health Care Provision Fund Programme (BHCPFP) in order for another set of vulnerable persons in Ondo State to enjoy robust healthcare services.

“Today, 20,560 enrollees, made up of widows, retirees, aged, indigents, women and children below five years are the six categories of beneficiaries receiving care at the 203 Primary Health Care Facilities (1 per 203 wards) with referrals to general hospitals when required under the BHCPF programme. The beneficiaries pay no kobo for medical, surgical, gynaecology and several other health care services.

“We are, therefore, glad that the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission has taken the health insurance conversation a step higher with the third product called Orange Health Insurance Scheme (ORANGHIS) which we are to officially kick-start for all public servants in Ondo State.





He said the state government has approved the joint contribution of three per cent of the gross salary of each public servant under a sharing ratio of 1.8 per cent by the State Government and 1.2 per cent by individual public servant, as the premium for a family health insurance plan, disclosing this it covers each public servant, one spouse and four biological children below the age of 18 years.

He disclosed that a fourth health insurance scheme known as Sunshine Health Insurance Scheme (SUNSHIS) for the informal sector that makes up about 95 per cent of the state population will soon be launched.

He said this will accommodate artisans, market women, commercial transport operators and said “I am also aware that pensioners and students shall have their own scheme too. This means that every resident of Ondo State will be brought into the safety net of Universal Health Coverage.

The Director-General, Ondo State Contributory Health Commission, Dr. Abiodun Oyeneyin, commended Akeredolu for allowing the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission to be a part of the success story of his administration.

He said “It is a new dawn in Ondo State Public Service and health care delivery space as we get ready to commence access to healthcare under the Orange Health Insurance Scheme (ORANGHIS).

“Our robust ICT infrastructure has created a personalized health insurance page for every enrolled public servant. The benefit package (covered healthcare services) and guidelines on how the ORANGHIS scheme works shall be made available to all.

“There shall be no co-payment for any covered healthcare service and as the contributory pool grows, we shall upgrade the healthcare services that are currently covered.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Sunday Adeleye, who was represented by his Secretary, Omokehinde Shado, appreciated the state government for giving priority to the health of the state workers.

Qatar 2022: Blame players for England’s woes — Sterling

Akeredolu flags-off health insurance scheme for Ondo workers

EDITORIAL: Agenda For CJN Ariwoola

Akeredolu flags-off health insurance scheme for Ondo workers

Akeredolu flags-off health insurance scheme for Ondo workers