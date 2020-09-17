Akeredolu condemns clash between PDP,  APC

Ondo State governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday condemned the aggressive and violent act that occurred between the members of his party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.

Akeredolu who described the violence that occurred in Oba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday as unwarranted and unfortunate, resulting into burning and damage of campaign vehicles of both parties.

Akeredolu condemns clash in a statement signed by the spokesperson of Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde, warned political gladiators against disrupting the peace currently being enjoyed in the state with less than a month to the governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu who maintained that the peace in the state would not be negotiated on alter of politics or political aspiration said the lives of the people of the state are not important that his re-election.

The governor promised to call his supporters to order just as he implored the PDP flagbearer, Jegede, to check and guide his supporters against future occurrence.

Akeredolu called on the security agencies to ensure that the campaign itinerary of the various political parties are properly aligned to avoid clash saying some of the clashes and attacks happened without the knowledge of the leaders and candidates of the parties.

Olatunde stated in the statement that “Akeredolu expresses regret over the incident that occurred in Oba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, 16th September 2020 where supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) were involved in violence resulting into burning and damage of campaign vehicles of both parties.

“The governor described the violence as most unfortunate, considering the prevailing peace that his administration has maintained in the state.

“He recalled that on his way to Ikare-Akoko in continuation of his campaign, he saw some members of the PDP by the roadside who waved at him and he waved back as their governor, wondering what could have led to the violence which was brought to his notice while leaving the palace of Owa Ale of Ikare.

“While calling on the PDP and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede to rein in their supporters, as he would do to those of the APC, and restates that his campaign organization believes in peace and will not negotiate that on the altar of politics or political aspiration, saying the lives of the people of the state are more important than his election.

” Akeredolu urged the police to ensure that the campaign itinerary of the various political parties is properly aligned henceforth, thereby not allowing the different political parties on the same corridor at the same time, so as not to give room for any future clash which mostly occurred without the knowledge of the candidates and behind the leaders of the parties.

“He also tasked the police to investigate the incident and prosecute any culprit arrested, to serve as a deterrent to those who may want to cause trouble before, during and after the governorship election in the state”

