The Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN CON has said the best anniversary gift Corps members can give the Scheme is to commit themselves to nation-building by not disappointing their compatriots.

Governor Akeredolu made the statement in his speech read at the closing ceremony of 2023 Batch ‘A’ (Stream II) orientation course held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

The Governor who expressed his delight to be part of the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of the noble Scheme said that Nigerian graduate youths have benefitted immensely from the programme with emphasis on leadership training as outlined by the founding fathers when it was established in 1973.

“My dear compatriots in the service to the fatherland, as an ex-corps member who participated in the programme during the 1977/78 service year, I am glad to be part of the success story of the National Youth Service Corps and I want to confirm that it is a success story all the way especially in the rural communities where corps members leave indelible marks”.

The Governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs. Foluke Tunde-Daramola said that NYSC has prepared them for the challenges they might face in the course of their service to the nation via Ondo.

“The three weeks induction is primarily meant to equip you to have a better understanding of the operations of the Scheme. It is also to toughen and prepare you physically and mentally to meet the challenges ahead, especially in your new found culture and environment”.

The cerebral lawyer disclosed that NYSC in its struggle to ensure national development and cohesion, instilled the value of patriotism, integrity, hard work and unity amongst the corps members during the orientation exercise.

“Gentlemen, corps members, the three weeks orientation course programme that you actively participated in is designed for all of you to contribute meaningfully to the overall development of this great country as you go to your various places of primary assignment,” he said.

Akeredolu enjoined the members of the service corps to put in their best and contribute productively in whatever sector of the economy they might be posted.

“Your predecessors made a sacrifice that has endeared the Scheme in the hearts of all and sundry. I hope you will not disappoint the citizens and residents of this country who have implicit trust in your capabilities to serve the nation relentlessly” he admonished.

In her brief remarks, the State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani appreciated the corps members for exhibiting high sense of discipline during the service year and charged them to remain outstanding ambassadors of the Scheme throughout the service year.





The State Coordinator in recognition of outstanding performance during the orientation course, awarded a letter of commendation to two camp officials who distinguished themselves during the service year.

The 1615 members of the service corps who are tagged Golden Jubilee Corps members reported for service in Ondo, the Sunshine State three weeks ago.

