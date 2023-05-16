The bridge linking Asaba, Delta State capital through Ughelli to Warri, down to Bayelsa and Rivers states, has caved in.

The bridge, known as Ubuh Bridge, is located on the road linking Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area to Kwale, Aboh, Ughelli, Sapele and Warri, all within Delta State.

The bridge caved in on Monday and as a result, vehicular traffic on the axis of the road has been restricted.

It was gathered that commuters travelling through the road on Monday night and Tuesday morning were all stranded.

They lamented the stress they were passing through before they could get to their destinations.

“It is stressful. The journey of five hours may turn out to be nine hours. Personally, l must have missed a lot. Some are already late to work,” a passenger, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, lamented.

An advisory rolled out to the public said the collapsed bridge has led to the closure of the road by the China Construction Company(CCECC) said to be carrying out repairs.

“If you’re going from Asaba to Kwale, Ozoro, Ughelli or Warri, please use an alternative route.

“If you’re going to Asaba from Warri, Ughelli, Ozoro and Kwale, please use an alternative route.

“The road is totally closed for vehicular movement, only bikes and foot are allowed for crossing of passengers,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Area, Pastor Jude Chukwunwike, has appealed to commuters plying the ever-busy road to make use of other alternative roads pending the reconstruction of the bridge.





He, however, did not comment on the cause of the collapse of the all-important bridge connecting four Niger Delta states.

