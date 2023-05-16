Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has been named Governor of the Year at the 2023 edition of Global Excellence Awards in Nigeria.

The Awards was organised by Global Excellence, a Nigerian news magazine in Lagos.

The committee on the awards, according to Kogi Reports, said Bello was singled out for the award in recognition of “his achievements in the growth and development of Kogi”.

“This recognition has been corroborated by respected national and international organisations, including his unrelenting commitment to human capital development, empowerment, and infrastructure growth in the education and health sectors of the state’s economy.

“The commissioning of impactful and first-of-their-kind projects in the state by President Muhammadu Buhari was an eye opener to the extent of development in Kogi in seven years,” it stated.

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi Commissioner for Information, who received the award in Lagos on behalf of the governor thanked the organisers for recognising his principal.

“We thank Global Excellence Communications, Publishers of the Global Excellence Magazine for the award conferred on Bello,” he said.

