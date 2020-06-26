Ajimobi scheduled for private burial, may be buried Saturday

Supporters, political associates, friends and well-wishers thronged the Ibadan residence of late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on Friday, hoping to pay their last respect, only to be told that the burial had been rescheduled.

Following Ajimobi’s death on Thursday, the information that the former governor will be buried on Friday at his Oluyole, Ibadan residence in accordance with Islamic rites had gone viral.

However, this information was invalidated on Friday morning, with Ajimobi’s media aide, Mr Bolaji Tunji stating that funeral details will be announced later.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan, Tunji pointed out that Ajimobi will be given a private burial with family members in attendance.

This, he said, was so that the burial can be done in compliance with COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, use of facemask.

Though Tunji did not specifically give a day of the burial, various sources stated that the burial will be done on Saturday.

“With deep sadness and deep regret but in total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, we announce the transition of His Excellency, Senator Ishaq Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi which sad event occurred after a brief illness on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was aged 70 years. Funeral details will be announced later.

“Burial will be strictly a family affair in line with existing safety protocol and will not hold today, Friday,” Tunji wrote in a statement.

Among callers at late governor’s residence was his deputy, Mr Moses Adeyemo who described the loss of his boss as a tragedy to the All Progressive Congress (APC), Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He described as noteworthy Ajimobi’s intelligence and resoluteness in doing whatever his mind is set on.

Also speaking, former Caretaker Chairman, Oluyole Local Government, Mr Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye decried the loss of a brilliant leader, a charismatic and intelligent individual and the only pillar of the Oyo APC.

Former Head of Service, Mr Soji Eniade eulogized the former governor for being passionate about the socioeconomic development of Oyo State.

Secretary of the Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Mojeed Olaoya said Ajimobi’s loss had created a big vacuum in the party.

One of Ajimobi’s former Commissioner and late Arisekola son, Alhaji Umar Farouk Arisekola-Alao described the late Ajimobi as irreplaceable in the politics of Oyo State, a mentor, a leader and father of modern of Oyo State.

Former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaj Abdul Jelili Oyewale Adesiyan described the death of Senator Ajimobi as untimely saying it is an unfortunate death to the APC, his loyalist and admirers within and outside Oyo State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

With the dissolution of NWC, APC seeks redemption

AFTER a week of seeming self-serving embarrassment, sanity is set to return to the fractured All Progressives Congress (APC) after a virtual meeting of its statutory organ, the National Executive Committee (NEC) called at the instance of its national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari… Read Full Story

Amnesty International releases damning report on SARS •Says Nigeria reneged on promise to reform outfit

The GLOBAL watchdog, Amnesty International, on Thursday released an indicting report on the activities of the special police the unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and condemned the Nigerian government for failing on its promise to reform the outfit… Read Full Story

Abiola Ajimobi: 1949 – 2020

For Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi, the erstwhile governor of Oyo State, the drums have gone quiet. The torch has burnt out and the curtains are drawn. Now, it is time for those living to review his life. Not a few people in his native Ibadan and indeed Oyo State which he governed for a trail-blazing two terms will agree with English… Read Full Story

In My Family, I Am The First Male To Clock 70 — Ajimobi

First and foremost, let me give the glory to God Almighty for sparing my life in good health and with happiness. I also want to thank all of you that are here today to have a chat with me, particularly what I call a personal chat and not a political chat. So, I thank you for coming. In order to answer your question… Read Full Story

Makinde Orders Flags To Fly At Half-Mast In Honour Of Ajimobi On Friday

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has expressed sadness at the demise of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi… Read Full Story

PDP-BOT Congratulates Obaseki, Preaches Party Unity

Chairman Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has congratulated the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, over his victory at the primaries of the party for the Edo… Read Full Story

Dubai Police Shed Light On Hushpuppi’s Arrest, Confiscate N16bn, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smart Phones

Days after his arrest, the Dubai Police, on Thursday, released a video giving more information on the circumstance leading to the arrest of Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who is known to display his luxurious lifestyle on social media to the delight of his two million followers… Read Full Story

Allowing Foreign Airlines Into All Our Airports Injures Domestic Airlines —Experts

The recent drama created between Nigeria’s federal government, Canada on one side and some other foreign countries over their refusal to allow Nigerian carriers to evacuate Nigerians stranded in their countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic back home has continued to generate reactions from key players… Read Full Story

COVID-19 Survivor: ‘How I Got Infected, Suffered Stigmatisation’

Motosinoluwa Afolaranmi thought losing her job due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 was the worst thing that could happen to her until she contracted the virus while trying to help ghetto communities with relief materials. In this interview by KOLA MUHAMMED, she narrates her ordeal of stigma and rejection… Read Full Story

Meet 12-Year-Old Nigerian With World Best Result In Cambridge IGCSE MATHEMATICS

“The one who works diligently while utilising his God-given core gifts to the hilt is already assured of success in its entirety.” These words by Leandro E. Pasamba from the Philippines best describe the laudable feat accomplished by a 12-year-old student of Olashore International School, Iloko-Ijesa in Osun State, Uduak Obioh… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Aso Rock Shooting Incident

THERE was comprehensible alarm across the country following the report that shooting took place on Thursday, June 11 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Although the president’s spokesperson clarified that the president was never put in harm’s way while admitting that the incident occurred, the event shows the poor management of protocols and security in the Villa… Read Full Story