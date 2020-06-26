Gbajabiamila, Akande-Sadipe, Shittu, Gani Adams eulogise Ajimobi

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe; Ex-Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu and Are Onakakanfo, Gani Adams have joined other eminent personalities to mourn the death of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila in a statement issued in Abuja described the demise of Ajimobi, as a painful loss.

He said Ajimobi was a peace-loving man that promoted same among his people and beyond, noting that Oyo State and Nigeria have lost a patriotic leader.

The Speaker said Ajimobi lived a fulfilled life and had served the people of Oyo State diligently and patriotically.

The Speaker said he was personally touched and deeply saddened by Ajimobi’s death, saying Ajimobi is the architect of modern Oyo whose legacy will last long in the heart of many Nigerians.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, the people and government of Oyo State and the country as a whole, especially the larger APC family.

“Late Abiola Ajimobi was a strong pillar in the APC fold. Not only that, but he was also a dedicated leader that left his footprints in the sand of time in Oyo State when he served as governor for eight years, making him the longest-serving governor of the state to date.

“I pray that God Almighty will grant him a peaceful resting place and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Gbajabiamila said.

On her part, Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe sent a condolence message to the family Ajimobi after battling a brief illness.

Hon. Akande Sadipe in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Olamilekan Olusada, also condoled with the Government and people of Oyo State, All Progressive Congress APC) and late Ajimobi’s political associates.

She said: ‘Koseleri’ My dear Uncle, My boss, My Mentor, a man who stands tall above others in truth and inaction, listening and watching you made me wiser; you have been the teacher of some of the best lessons I learnt in life, life is indeed amazing with your guidance which has steered me in the right direction in my journey’s crossroad.”

She recalled that the late Ajimobi played a notable role in her election to the House of Representatives and the progress of democratic system in the State, adding that late Ajimobi worked hard to put Oyo State on the global map, through infrastructural development during his tenure as Executive Governor.

“Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe condoles with government and indigenes of Oyo State over the death of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who was a governor of the state from 2011-2019.

She also applauded the late Governor to improve infrastructure and livelihood of people in the state.

Akande-Sadipe, member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency described Ajimobi as an elder-statesman and an unrelenting patriot, who committed to the unity and indivisibility of this country.

She also described Ajimobi as an elder statesman who diligently lived a life of service and left indelible imprints in the sands of time.

“By his death, a vacuum has been created in the progressives’ fold while the people of Oluyole Federal Constituency have also lost a benefactor,” she said.

She described Ajimobi as an upright man who was ever ready to speak to his conviction.

Hon. Tolulope Akande Sadipe expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former governor, describing his demise as ‘passing unto glory of a fulfilled leader.

In his own reaction, the former Minister of communications, Dr Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu said he received the news of the death Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi, the former Governor of Oyo State with a rude shock.

He added that “Ajimobi was a very great, eloquent and quintessential leader. His services to our dear Oyo State, Nigeria and our Party cannot be forgotten in a hurry. I sincerely condole with his family, especially his Wife and Children, the Government and the good people of Oyo State, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR; Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Leaders and Members of the All Progressives Congress both in Oyo State and at the National level over this unfortunate loss.”

“May Almighty Allah grant all of us the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. May Allah also grant his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he prayed.

In his own remark, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams expressed sadness over the death of Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, describing it as a big loss to Nigeria and Yoruba in particular, just as he declared that posterity would be kind to the late politician.

Iba Adams said this in his reaction in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, even as he further described the late Ajimobi, who died on Thursday in Lagos, as a man of history and a statesman as well as a complete Yoruba man that made a remarkable impact in Oyo State.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo, while paying further tributes, said the former governor broke the jinx in Oyo politics by becoming the first governor to have served the state for a two-term tenure with various legacies and achievements, declaring that the late Ajimobi played his part, did his best for which posterity would be kind to him.

“Life is like a stage, you play your part and leave for others. The late Abiola Ajimobi has played his part, done his best as a man and I am sure posterity will be kind to him,” Adams said.

“He played a crucial role during the preparations for my installation ceremony as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland. The late Governor Ajimobi was fully involved and ensured that other South-West governors at the time played their parts in that historic ceremony on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Durban Oyo,” he recalled.

Iba Adams expressed sadness that the former governor eventually lost the battle to the death, after several attempts made to revive him as he was reportedly in a coma and on life support for some days, from complications from COVID-19, shortly after surgery at the First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He commiserated with the deceased’s family, the Oyo State government and the good people of the state on the death of their illustrious son and astute politician, adding that the former governor would be remembered for setting the pace for corporate governance in the state.

