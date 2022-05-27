Ajayi Crowther University matriculates 721 students for 2021/22 session, warns against exam malpractices, social vices

The management of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) Oyo has warned newly admitted students of the institution to steer clear of social vices during their stay on campus.

The management said the new students need to stay off distractions such as examination malpractices, cultism, bullying, sexual harassment etc. in other to have a smooth and hassle-free academic journey on the campus.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Timothy Adebayo, noted that the institution frowns at all forms of misconduct, adding that such misconduct attracts commensurate punishments.

He stated this, on Friday, while speaking during the matriculation ceremony of the institution for 721 students admitted for the 2021/22 academic to undertake Bachelor’s of Science programmes in 39 Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC)-accredited courses and two diploma courses.

He charged the matriculants to take advantage of ACU’s investment in entrepreneurial education and vocational training in 17 different skills such as electrical works and wiring, auto mechanical work, metal works and welding, woodworks and carpentry, masonry and block making, creative arts, music recording and sound engineering, computer hardware repair, tailoring, fashion design, solar energy design and installation, home appliances repairs, poultry farming, cosmetology, catering and confectionary, paint production and household consumables production.

“Ajayi Crowther University frowns severely at any form of misconduct. There are stern measures taken against students who engage in the slightest form of examination malpractice.





“Also, sexual immorality and/or any other shades of deviant behaviours are not tolerated in ACU. The culture promoted here is that of excellence in mind and spirit.

“As a way of enforcing the moral principles of this University, students are to dress decently always. The University frowns at indecent dressing and strict measures are taken against erring students,” Adebayo added while eulogising the institution for its stable calendar and the laudable strides recorded in the university.

In the same vein, a Consultant Psychiatrist at University College Hospital, Ibadan, Dr Victor Makanjuola, who delivered the matriculation lecture also warned the matriculants to be wary of “banana peels” that may mar their studies.

He listed the banana peels to include cultism, alcoholism, drug abuse, cyberbullying, rape, sexual harassment, cybercrime, pool betting, and gaming addiction, among others.

On drug abuse, Makanjuola said: “Young people like you are prone to drug abuse exposure. Some have been exposed even before they gain admission into tertiary institutions.

“Be wary of cookies, brown, jollof rice etc. whose source you don’t know. They are being laced with cannabis.”

He further urged the students to immerse themselves in the opportunity to learn and engage in extra-curricular activities without losing the goal to study.

“Avoid all banana peels mentioned above and others that you may discover yourself. Commit each day of your stay on campus to God by praying for wisdom and guidance from heaven,” he advised the matriculants.

Dignitaries at the event include Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Muyiwa Popoola; Registrar, Dr Jadesola Babatola; Bursar, Mr Ayodele Olusanwo; Librarian, Dr Beatrice Fabunmi and other management staff of the university.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Ajayi Crowther University matriculates 721 students for 2021/22 session, warns against exam malpractices, social vices

University matriculates 721 students

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Ajayi Crowther University matriculates 721 students for 2021/22 session, warns against exam malpractices, social vices University matriculates 721 students

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Ajayi Crowther University matriculates 721 students for 2021/22 session, warns against exam malpractices, social vices

University matriculates 721 students