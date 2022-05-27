Bwari residents protest exorbitant estimated bill by AEDC in Abuja

Staff and Residents of Federal Government Girls College, Bwari on Friday took to the street to protest the exorbitant estimated electricity bill.

The protesters who hit the street in protest the moment AEDC officials came to disconnect their light, insisted that the officials should also remove their meter which they alleged was an industrial meter.

They described the exorbitant estimated tariffs they are forced to pay monthly by the AEDC as ‘criminal and injustice’ while demanding that prepaid meters be made available to them immediately.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting staff and residents, the Union Chairman of Federal Government Girls College, Bwari, Ajiloye Samuel lamented that despite the fact that each resident is forced to pay 6,000-7,000 naira monthly which amounts to 300,000 in total; the AEDC still insists they have an outstanding bill of N5 million.

Ajiloye further noted that the school and residents have resolved to intensify their agitation until all the illegalities of the AEDC are addressed.

According to him, “We are agitating for the light bill which the AEDC is giving us the residents and staff, the bill is too much for us and we are saying that we cannot pay the bills again because it’s too high.





“They’re giving us industrial bills from an industrial meter in which we are not manufacturing anything in school. We are all residents like any other customer in the town. So we are now telling them that we held a meeting with all the residential staff on Wednesday and agreed that when they come to cut the light, they should also carry their industrial meter away. We cannot service the industrial meter.

“From 2019, we have been servicing industrial meters and each year we pay N6,000 and at the end, they’ll be bringing a bill of N700,000-N800,000 for about 52 houses. This is after all of us have paid N6000 amounting to over N300,000 and our bill is accumulating.

“The school had to set up a tax force that they should go and take inventory in each house to know what each resident is using and at the end of the tax force assignment, the AEDC is now bringing a new bill that some houses are paying N27,000 per month. We cannot cope again,” he stated.

