‘AI technologies risk undermining autonomy, societal trust, if…’

A skilled data analyst, Dorcas Folasade Oyebode has warned of the danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies undermining autonomy and societal trust, if left unchecked.

Oyebode gave the warning, in her presentation, tagged: “Ethical and Legal Challenges of AI in Social Media,” delivered at the International Seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Society, hosted by STIA YAPPI Makassar, in collaboration with APPISI and leading academic partners.

Exploring how AI has enhanced personalized experiences on social media, and simultaneously introduced sweeping ethical and legal dilemmas, the Co-founder of TechNovelle noted that the technology has reshaped how individuals and corporate think, choose and connect.

She, however, expressed the strong belief that, if not wisely governed, the technology can also reshape such individuals and corporate’s freedom.

Drawing on real-world examples and emerging legal frameworks, Oyebode spotlighted the global inconsistency in data protection laws, emphasising that platforms often monetise personal data without user awareness or informed consent.

She urged regulatory bodies to move from fragmented guidelines to enforceable, and harmonised legislation.

Oyebode shared the striking case involving a deep-fake audio scam that led to a $240,000 corporate fraud, which, she noted, underscored how AI has become weaponised in the real world.

“We must define accountability. Is it the developer, the user, or the platform? Without clarity, justice remains elusive,” Oyebode stated.

Oyebode, who is known for her commitment to digital justice and ethical innovation, challenged the audience to consider whether microtargeting and behavior profiling truly serve users or subtly manipulate them.

While recommending algorithmic transparency, independent audits, and public digital literacy as urgent remedies, the Blockchain Strategist also called for greater inclusion of technologists, ethicists, and civil society in AI policymaking.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE