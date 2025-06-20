2025 civil service week begins with focus on digital transformation

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has announced the commencement of activities to mark the 2025 Civil Service Week, scheduled to take place from Friday, 20 to Saturday, 28 June 2025.

The week-long programme, with the theme: “Leveraging Technology for a Smart and Agile Public Service,”

is designed to honour the dedication and contributions of civil servants to national development and serves as a platform to explore innovative strategies for enhancing public service delivery.

Mrs Eno Olotu, Director, Information and Public Relations, in a statement, said the 2025 theme reflects the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to digital transformation, operational efficiency, and adaptability within the public sector.

Activities for the week will begin on Friday, 20 June, with the commissioning of the Remodeled Foyer OHCSF and Reception with Exhibition Gallery. This will be followed by a Special Juma’at Prayer.

The Federal Civil Service Annual Thanksgiving Service will similarly be held at the Family Worship Centre, Abuja, on Sunday, 22 June.

A Study Tour of the Federal Civil Service and key landmark sites within the Federal Capital Territory by the Heads of Service from the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT will take place on Monday, 23 and Tuesday, 24 June, providing opportunities for peer learning and administrative benchmarking.

The flagship event of the week, the International Civil Service Conference, will hold on Wednesday, 25 and Thursday, 26 June at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Themed “Rejuvenate, Innovate, and Accelerate!”, the conference is designed to promote knowledge exchange, foster international collaboration, and inspire reform initiatives that will shape the future of public service across Africa and beyond. Civil servants who are unable to attend physically are encouraged to join the livestreaming @: icsc.ohcsf.gov.ng/live2025.

A Health and Wellness Programme aimed at promoting staff fitness and productivity will take place on Friday, 27 June, to be followed later by a networking event for civil servants.

The celebration will conclude on Saturday, 28 June, with a Reward and Recognition Awards Ceremony to honour outstanding performance and dedication within the civil service.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, extended her warm wishes to all Civil Servants for a successful and impactful Civil Service Week.

“This year’s celebration not only recognizes the essential role of public servants but also underscores the government’s strategic focus on building a smart and agile public service through digital innovation.”

