Environmentalists under the aegis of ‘We the People’ and ‘Development Concern’ have requested the immediate discontinuance of mining activities at the Oban sector forest of the Cross River National Park.

In a press statement jointly signed by Ken Henshaw and Dr. Martin Egot, for We the People and Development Concern, respectively, the environmentalists alleged that they are aware that the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has granted mining rights to two companies to carry out mining activities in the area of the National Park against all existing laws and regulations.

They mentioned the two companies as Abdulrasaq & Co. International Mining Limited and Vintage Mining and Exploration Limited.

The environmentalists pointed out that Section 30(1) of the National Park Service Acts and Section 3(1) of the Nigerian Mineral and Mining Acts prohibit mining activities in the National Park.

The statement reads in part: “With these two compelling legislative instruments, each banning mining activities in the National Park, one wonders why mining is currently going on in the Cross River National Park.

One also wonders the extent to which the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, responsible for issuing mining rights, can rightfully supersede the jurisdiction of the Ministry vested with environmental conservation.

The purpose of the National Park Service Act is to ensure ecological preservation, a purpose that fundamentally contradicts any form of mining within its precincts.

“In the case of Abdulrasaq & Co. International Mining Limited and Vintage Mining and Exploration Limited, there is no evidence that the two companies were granted any permit to enter the National Park in line with Sections 30 and 51 of the National Park Service Act, talk less of mining in it.

“There is no doubt that permitting mining activities in the National Park will seriously impact the ecosystem and destroy the essence of conservation while opening the Forest to other risks, including wildlife hunting and logging.

Summarily, they demand the immediate withdrawal of mining leases from both companies and the immediate vacation of mining sites.

They also want an in-depth environmental impact assessment to be conducted on the affected areas to determine the extent of damage already caused by the Mining activities and provide for appropriate remediation measures.





Also, they want the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development sanctioned to serve as a deterrent against future violations, and the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Regulations should be reviewed and strengthened to ensure that there are no ambiguities in granting mining licences within protected areas.

Unambiguous provisions will help prevent future conflicts.

They maintained that, if the Environmental Impact Assessment reveals significant ecological damage, appropriate compensation and remediation measures should be undertaken, as this will help restore the affected ecosystem to its original state as much as possible.

On her part, the Conservator of Cross River National Park, Mrs Caroline Olori, confirmed that two companies have shown her licences to mine in the Park.

According to her, “As a national park, we know that our Law doesn’t allow mining in the Park. We asked for the licences and saw that they were given by the Mining Cadastre office in Abuja. They were given it inside the park.

“We believe that the licences were given in error, and we are looking forward to the revocation of the said licences.

We believe that the people issuing the licences are in Abuja, and they may not have taken time to confirm the coordinates that it has fallen in the national park.

“There’s no two ways about it; I know that the Mining Cadastre will revoke those licences because even the Nigerian Mining Acts prohibit mining inside the Park.

We are looking forward to the revocation of those licences, she said.

