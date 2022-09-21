Aggrieved Osun NNPP candidates dump party, pledge support for Tinubu

Aggrieved National Assembly candidates on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Osun State on Wednesday dumped the party over alleged injustice meted on them by the leadership of the party.

The angry party candidates announced the development at a press conference held at the NUJ press centre, Osogbo.

The candidates, Bamigbola Clement Kola and Akinyode Bolaji Mayowa for Osun Central and West Senatorial Districts, along with Fabayo Olalekan Elijah and Ajayi Oluwaseyi Babatunde for Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila and Ijesa South Federal Constituencies, however, declared their support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu.

According to them, “the attitude of most leaders of (NNPP) is inhuman as they are working for their selfish interest rather than working for the common goal of the party in the interest of Nigerians.

Through the text read by Mr Bamigbola Clement, they explained that they took the decision because of their dissatisfaction with the leadership of the party at the national level coupled with the inability of the party stakeholders to work in accordance with the principle of justice, disobedience to the rule of law and undemocratic running of the party.

They pointed out that, good governance which can be realised under a new Nigeria that their party, the (NNPP) stands for, can only be found in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the (APC) Presidential flagbearer.

They however declared that their party candidacy at the 2023 general elections subsist, the aggrieved candidates who tagged their movement “Agents of New Nigeria for Asiwaju” gave assurance that more members of the party will announce their support for Tinubu in a few weeks time.

