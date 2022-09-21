UNICEF decries increase of challenges in education, health in Northwest

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) expressed concern about the increase of challenges attached to the development of children’s education and health in the northwest zone of Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the chief of UNICEF field office, Kano, Mr. Rahama Rihood Mohammed Farah in his speech delivered at a capacity-building training to media practitioners of Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina states, said: “Children are facing a lot of challenges, particularly on issues related to health, education.”

UNICEF field officer who was represented by the UNICEF communication specialist, Mr. Samuel Kalu, lamented that at times children lack even the right to survive like everyone which causes so many negative effects on them.

He said that the training was organised for journalists and aimed at using media for a massive campaign and enlightenment for the promotion and protection of children’s right to life, education, and health care provisions in the three states (Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina).

According to him, media as strong tools to make a better change, have vital roles to play and save thousands of lives of children who are suffering from malnutrition, being out of school, early marriage, and many other threats.

He maintained that UNICEF is doing its best by partnering with the media to protect and promote issues related to children’s survival in better conditions.

He called on the journalist to make good use of the opportunity and contribute to the protection and promotion of the lives of the children as the future hope of society.

