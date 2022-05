Again, storey building collapses in Lagos

Barely a week after an old three-storey building collapsed in Ebute-metta of Lagos, a two-storey building on Chris Igadi Street, in Ago Palace Way area of Lagos State, has collapsed on Saturday.

It was gathered that people residing in the building vacated the premises immediately after the building gave a sign it wanted to collapse.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no casualty was recorded during the incident, adding that the site of the collapsed structure had been handed over to the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

Dr Olufemi Oke, the LASEMA Permanent Secretary responded to the collapsed two-story building on Chris Igadi Street, off Ago Palace Way, opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP filling station, around 3am this morning.

“On arrival, information gathered from the residents revealed that the building gave signs several hours before it collapsed.

Fortunately, nobody was trapped as all the occupants evacuated the area when the signs began two hours before the collapse.





“A headcount of occupants was carried out to ensure no occupants is missing and the remains of the building were cordoned off.”

The operation was concluded around 5:23 am. The site will be handed over to LABSCA and Ministry of Physical Planning for further investigation.