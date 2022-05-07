2023: Atiku woos Lagos PDP delegates, charges party leaders to restore national unity

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has charged delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State to vote him as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 General Elections, expressing his desire to restore a sense of belonging to marginalised Nigerians.

It would be recalled that Atiku recently made public declaration to contest the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the main opposition PDP.

Amid cheers and chants of solidarity, the former vice president on Friday addressed the party leaders and faithful, among others reiterating his promise of 40per cent youth and women representation in his cabinet.

The gathering include former deputy governor, Chief (Mrs) Kofoworola Burknor- Akerele; former minister, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu; Sen. Sumbo Onitiri, Hon. Tolani Animashaun, Sen. Dino Melaye, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief (Mrs) Aduke Maina, Chief (Mrs), present and former Lagos State PDP chairmen, Hon. Phillip Aivoji, Alhaji Muritala Ashorobi and Captain Tunji Selleh, respectively.

Others are: Hon. Tunji Soyinka, Hon. Adekunle Obasa, Hon. Oghene Egoh, Chief (Mrs.) Onikepo Oshodi, Hon. Wahab Owokoniran; local government chairmen, youth leaders, and members of the State Working Committee, among others.

Alhaji Atiku, while decrying the state of governance in the country, urged the party faithful in Lagos to make the right choice during the 2023 primary election of the party by supporting the most experienced and competent presidential contender with a proven track record of leadership, especially in the areas of security, the economy, and infrastructural development.





Addressing the youths, the Waziri Adamawa noted sadly that during the country’s Civil War, things were not as bad as they were currently, declaring that Nigerians were so divided, “because people across this country have been treated unfairly under the current administration.”

The former vice president lamented the level of insecurity in the country, but quickly said he was offering himself to serve the country because he had the requisite experience to govern this nation “well and equitably, to give everyone a sense of belonging.”

“I am here to appeal to your conscience; you have a historic responsibility to bail out this country,” he said.

The Waziri Adamawa, who presented letters of appeal to each delegate and also counselled the youth leaders to seek the progress of the nation and shun aspirants offering to buy their votes.

According to him, “If another aspirant gives you money, take it. But do the right thing for the sake of your own future. It is your future that should be of concern to you.

In his opening remarks, Lagos PDP Chairman, Hon. Aivoji, welcomed the party’s presidential aspirant and called on the state delegates to ensure the party wins at levels during the forthcoming elections.

“I’m glad to receive our presidential candidate. He remains our candidate until we have another congress. All the LGA chairmen and I are here together as one body. In 2023, by God’s grace, PDP will win all elections, from presidential, House of Representatives, and Senate to governorship and State Assembly. In Lagos, everything will be won by the PDP,” Aivoji said.

A former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr. Ogunkelu, in his welcome address, highlighted the track record of the former vice president, adding that Nigerians had all they needed to galvanize their institutional processes and fight their problems.

Speaking to Atiku, the former minister said the presidential aspirant already had his job cut for him, expressing the belief that with him as the next president the problems having to do with security and economy would be solved, adding that many people would sleep peacefully, while many others who had left Nigeria would return home.

“Sir, you have your work cut out for you. We have problems with our security and economy. With economic transformation, the issue of power, insecurity, and the like will be solved. With you as president, most of the country’s problems will be taken care of; many people will sleep peacefully and many who have left Nigeria will return home,” Ogunkelu said.

“We have one job to do and that is to make sure you are elected president,” he declared.

Another PDP chieftain in Lagos, Olumide Thompson, expressed the support of the youth, whom he said represents 70per cent of the population.

Also present were former member, State Caretaker Committee, Mrs. Bisi Odunsi; Alhaja Atinuke Babs-Olorunkemi, Alhaji Tanwa Olunsi; Evang. Israel Ogunrinde, former State Youth Leader, Hon. Niyi Adams; Alhaji Nurudeen Lawal, among others.