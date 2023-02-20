Olayinka Olukoya| Abeokuta

Angry residents, mostly youths on Monday morning protested over scarcity of naira in some parts of Sagamu area of Ogun State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE learnt that the Secretariat of the Sagamu Local Government was vandalised by the protesters.

Schools and other public places, shops and offices were hurriedly shut over the development for fear of being attacked.

It was also gathered that banks in the town were under lock and key, while bonfires were made at the Sagamu junction on the Sagamu -Benin Expressway thereby causing gridlock.

Markets places in the town were equally deserted by traders and buyers, while an old generation bank, Union Bank and Keystone Bank were set on fire, while Access and Zenith Banks were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has appealed to residents to remain calm and embrace peace as all stakeholders continue to engage the federal government over the naira scarcity.



The monarch in a statement obtained by the Nigerian Tribune reads partly, “I appeal to all to remain calm and peaceful as we continue to engage the federal.

“This policy is not from the state or local government. Therefore, the destruction of lives and properties will only compound an already bad situation.

“I urge our people to continue to accept the old notes in line with the Supreme Court ruling. No person who accepts the old notes would lose out. I can assure you of that, and please hold on to that promise.”

“Further, I am also mandating all our market people to continue to accept the old notes. I hereby undertake that no one will lose out for possessing the old notes.”





Report had it that normalcy had since return to the town at the time of filing this report.