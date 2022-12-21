Again, INEC office attacked in Imo

Another office belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been attacked in Imo State.

A statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed that the Commission “office in Isu Local Government Area office was attacked and vandalised. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 20th December 2022.”

Okoye in the statement disclosed that the fresh attack, the fourth in the southeast state has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action.

The statement by INEC however clarified that necessary items towards the next general elections were not affected.

“However, as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safekeeping. Similarly, all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises.”

The statement read in part:’ The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has reported that our office in Isu Local Government Area office was attacked and vandalised. The incident occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, 20th December 2022.

“Eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed. Fortunately, the attackers could not access the building. Movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalised.

“However, as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safekeeping. Similarly, all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises.

“The incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action.

“This is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo State in less than three weeks following previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the State Headquarters in Owerri.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE