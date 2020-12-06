Again, another BUK professor dies

A senior lecturer with Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Professor Ali Muhammad Garba is dead.

He died on Sunday morning at a private hospital in the State

The Katsina-born professor was a lecturer at the Business Administration Department as well as Dangote Business School, of the university.

A family source confirmed that his funeral prayer held on Sunday by 1.00 pm at Gadon Kaya Mosque in the metropolis.

It would be recalled that Prof. Balarabe Maikaba, a former Head of the Department of Mass Communication at BUK died in April and Prof. Monsuru Eniola of Physical and Health Education Department, Faculty of Education died in May while the university Deputy Vice-Chancellor (admin), Prof Haruna Wakili died in June.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…

[TRENDING] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…