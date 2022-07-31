AFRPN to meet on foreign policy agenda for Nigeria

The Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria (AFRPN) has disclosed that it is set to organise a lecture to brainstorm on the Foreign policy agenda for Nigeria in Abuja.

It said this will be the fourth in the series of annual lectures and conferences designed to interrogate issues of the moment by experienced practitioners.

The President of AFRPN, Amb. Gani Lawal at a press briefing said the topic for this year’s lecture is “Contending options for Africa in the face of Super Powers Hostilities: Russia-Ukrainian Crisis as a Case Study”.

Ambassador Lawal further disclosed that the topic has been carefully selected to create an opportunity to listen to the perspectives of International Relations professionals who have been following and researching the historical antecedent and outcome of issues, actions and inactions that led to the crisis.

According to him: “the guest lecturer is no less a personality than the former Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University for a record 14 years (2004-2018) and current Director General of the prestigious Institute of International Affairs”.

“The chairman of the occasion is Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari; the chief of Staff to Mr President.

“Among the personalities that are expected to grace the occasion are the patrons of the association such as Amb Dr Dalhatu Tafida former High commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom”.

“Prof Mrs Joy Ogwu, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the present Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and the Minister of State, The special guest of Honour is Alhaji (Dr) Muhammed Indimi Executive President, Oriental Energy Resources while the royal father of the day is the 14th Emir of Kano who is the Royal Patron of our association”

“We also expect heads of Institutions and agencies dealing with issues and matters across the frontiers of the nation such as Comptrollers general of the custom and that of the Immigration and the Commandant of the National Defence College.”

“All heads of diplomatic missions and the CEO of all MDAs are expected to be in attendance. The chairmen of House and Senate committees on Foreign Affairs will also be in attendance. All the members of the association both serving and retired are expected to be seated,” he added.

