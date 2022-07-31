Guide your PVC jealously, INEC National Commissioner advises Nigerians

to guide and protect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) jealously because “it is your permanent meal ticket that will open political ways for you”. Nigerians have been advised by the National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states, Maj. Gen Modibo Alkali (Rtd), Gen. Alkali said this while addressing voter registrants in Bauchi state on Sunday in Bauchi, urging Nigerians to treat their PVCs as if they were part of their lives.

According to him, “Don’t sell it to anybody because it is like your voter’s meal ticket. You know why it is called a meal ticket? It is because you elect the person who can work for you in your future with it”.

The INEC National Commissioner added that “if you sell it or you throw it away, then you are selling or throwing away food that you are supposed to eat. So, I want all of you to understand the importance of that PVC,”.

He also noted that INEC has been educating electorates and Nigerians generally to come out and get themselves registered for their PVCs wondering why there were still more people in the queue for registration in Bauchi State.

He further said that there is a timeline for all the electoral processes of INEC for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, adding that the registration exercise was not just going over the counter to buy something and put it in the pocket.

”There are some processes. If you register, they have to go and print and display it for political parties and local government areas.

“Also, there could be litigations along the line. So you have to allow INEC to do its job. If you don’t register on time, then you will delay the work of INEC,” said the National Commissioner.

He then warned the electorate against double or multiple registrations, saying that whoever is caught in the act would be arrested and prosecuted.

The National Commissioner was in Bauchi state to monitor the end of the continuous voter registration where he visited some registration units he visited in Bauchi State include; INEC headquarters, Bauchi, Kofar Ran, Ilelah street, INEC office in Dass Local Government Area as well as Karfin Madaki in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.