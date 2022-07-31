Gen. Alkali said this while addressing voter registrants in Bauchi state on Sunday in Bauchi, urging Nigerians to treat their PVCs as if they were part of their lives.
- Guide your PVC jealously, INEC National Commissioner advises Nigerians