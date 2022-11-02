Afrobeat Singer, Made Kuti, gets engaged

Entertainment
By Adam Mosadioluwa

Grammy Award nominee Afrobeat singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Omorinmade Kuti known professionally as Made Kuti, has engaged his girlfriend, Inedoye Adanne Onyenso

The delighted singer made this known on his Instagram account in the late hours of November 1, 2022.

While expressing his excitement over the ‘Yes’ response from his girlfriend, the 27-year-old artist said the many hurdles of life would best be overcome with his partner by his side.

He wrote, “She said YES! @__inedoye Newest Fiancé and Fiancée in town 🙏🏿❤️ There’s a lot of pain in the world everyday. But sharing that pain and fighting for a better world with you makes it all worth living for. I can’t wait to see the future we build together. I love you ❤️.”

Made Kuti was born on September 26, 1995. He is the son of Nigerian afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti and grandson of afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Made learned how to play multiple instruments since childhood and released his debut single titled “Free Your Mind” in October 2020.



