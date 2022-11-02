Five reasons you should consider having a court wedding

A court wedding saves you the luxury of hosting lots of people on your “big day”. You may also realise that an elaborate wedding has cost implications. If you’re looking for an alternative, there are many advantages to having a court wedding for you to consider it as an alternative.

Here are some top reasons why couples should consider having a court wedding:

1. Saves money

If an extravagant ceremony seems too overwhelming for your schedule or your wallet, getting married in a court might turn out to be one of the shrewdest financial decisions you’ll ever

make.

You’ll have more options to keep the event within a smaller budget. However, even when spending less money, you and your partner will still be ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ by law.

2. Court weddings are less stressful

One of the main benefits of court marriage is that it can be a small event. Sometimes, planning a big wedding with a long guest list can feel overwhelming, especially when you feel the need to please everyone.

With a court wedding, you only have to invite a few close family members and friends. And after the registry session, you can head out for a small reception somewhere. Alternatively, with the

money saved you could splash out on a large reception instead, or reserve the money saved to help set up your new life together. You really can save yourself a lot of headaches by having a

court wedding.

3. You’ll have legal security

While getting married is a romantic event, there is also a serious side to your union. Like a licensed church or licensed office wedding, a court wedding protects both the man and woman, but especially the woman, in law. While you may go into marriage expecting the best outcome,

sometimes things do go wrong.





Having the legal security of a court wedding may turn out to be a saving grace if everything doesn’t go well. For instance, being legally married protects you against the practice of bigamy, which will be punished by five years of imprisonment. So, your partner needs to get a divorce before getting married to someone else.

Note: Bigamy is when you marry someone else when you are still married to the person you married in court.

4. Court weddings take less time

Have you ever left a long wedding ceremony and thought it was lovely but could have been half the length and equally lovely? If long ceremonies aren’t your thing, rest assured that court weddings are fast, and can be wrapped up in around 30 minutes.

As opposed to church or traditional weddings, there are no long sermons and songs in courts. This keeps the event short and also removes a few more items from your wedding plan list. With all the time saved, you’ll have more energy for your reception, celebrating your wedding day

with your nearest and dearest.

5. There’s no dress code for court weddings

One of the most expensive and involved choices when getting married can be what to wear. Getting married at the court means you can feel more comfortable wearing something that isn’t a white gown.

There are no strict dress codes, so prospective couples can wear whatever they like and everyone can be happy. All colours, shapes, and styles are potential outfits, and you even have the opportunity to buy an outfit that you can wear again.

A more relaxed dress code not only means that you can express your style more fully, but you can also choose an option that does not cost the earth.

